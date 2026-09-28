‘Gorgeous’ Christine McGuinness slips into tiny gold bikini as fans declare her ‘the body of perfection’

Christine McGuinness has shared a sun-soaked Ibiza boat video while wearing a gold bikini.

The model posted the summer throwback on Instagram on Friday, alongside a candid account of her three-night break.

Christine said she spent much of the trip hiding in her room before friend Duncan James encouraged her outside.

She suggested the footage came from August, although she appeared unsure of the exact timing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness)

Christine McGuinness in gold bikini during Ibiza trip

The clip shows Christine posing on a yacht as the group laughs and plays nearby.

Duncan appears alongside his boyfriend, model and actor Alexandre Roque. The friends also headed into the ocean with an inflatable beach lounger.

Christine posed across the deck as the camera rolls, keeping the mood light and carefree.

Yet her caption gave the bright scenes a more personal edge. She explained Duncan arrived after she stayed inside for much of the holiday.

“Then my bestie came knocking. No questions. No judgement. No pressure,” she said.

Christine said Duncan’s encouragement helped her join the wider group for her final day. She also joked that she barely stopped talking during the following 24 hours.

Christine celebrates friendship with Duncan James

Christine and Duncan met while appearing on The Real Full Monty in 2021.

The pair also shared the screen on Celebrity Hunted. That history shaped Christine’s warm message to the Blue singer.

“I know I can always hide with you, but more importantly, I can always be completely myself with you,” she said.

The mum-of-three tagged Duncan directly and praised the freedom she feels in his company.

Alexandre and the other guests also received thanks for making her feel welcome.

‘The face of beauty!’

Her followers were quick to react to the video, with one user writing: “The body of perfection, the face of beauty! Xxx.”

“Body of beauty x,” another person shared.

“You are beautiful and stunning, Christine,” a third remarked.

“Gorgeous x,” a fourth said.

Read more: Skimpy bikini-clad Christine McGuinness declares it’s ‘kind of chic to be unavailable’ after ex-husband Paddy finds love again

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