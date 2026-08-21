Christine McGuinness has shared a confident new Instagram update in a bikini as she joined the viral “kinda chic” trend.

The mum of three posted several bikini photos alongside messages about setting boundaries and taking time to reset. Her update comes amid reports linking Paddy McGuinness with BBC Radio 2 colleague Emma Carey.

Paddy and Christine announced their split in 2022 following 11 years of marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness)

Christine McGuinness joins viral “kinda chic” trend

Christine used text across her Instagram pictures to explain what the trend meant to her.

One message read: “Kinda chic to reset, repair, realign as many [bleep]ing times as you need to.”

She added: “Kinda chic to be a mother of three, kinda chic to have boundaries.”

Another line read: “Kinda chic to say ‘I’m unavailable’, kinda chic to know peace is priceless.”

Her words placed the emphasis firmly on self-care and knowing when to step back. Christine also celebrated simply being herself as she completed her take on the trend.

The post follows a period of change in Christine’s personal life. She has spoken candidly about the end of her marriage and the choices she and Paddy have made for their family.

Christine McGuinness on her ‘difficult’ divorce

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, Christine admitted that divorce initially frightened her.

She said: “Divorce is scary and it was scary for me – obviously, I’ve never done a divorce before! It’s an awful time.”

However, Christine explained that some of her fears came from hearing negative stories about separation. She said people often associate divorce with heartbreak and a broken family, rather than arrangements where former partners continue sharing a home.

Christine and Paddy continue to live in their family home while co-parenting twins Penelope and Leo, 13, and Felicity, ten. All three children have autism.

The former couple have chosen to protect the children’s routines instead of moving them between two homes. Christine described their co-parenting arrangement as a “blessing” and said their children remain the priority.

She told the Daily Mail: “We’re lucky that we genuinely get on so well. We’re not in a rush to sell the house. We don’t want to be putting the kids in mummy’s house and then in daddy’s house – and our work’s not in a routine and our children thrive on routine.”

Paddy and Christine share three children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Christine’s cautious approach to dating

Christine has also discussed dating women since the marriage ended. However, she insisted that she would not bring a date back to the home she shares with Paddy and their children.

She explained that the family rarely welcomed visitors into the house even during the marriage. Christine also made clear that introducing anybody new to the children would require plenty of time.

She said: “So certainly when it comes to dating, anything like that is going to take a very, very long time, like years, years and years.”

That careful approach echoes the message behind her latest Instagram post: firm boundaries, family stability and the freedom to remain unavailable when she chooses.

Read more: Christine McGuinness’s true feelings about ex-husband Paddy’s new relationship ‘revealed’

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