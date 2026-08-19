Christine McGuinness is reportedly “relieved” that her ex-husband Paddy McGuinness has moved on amid claims he is dating BBC publicist Emma Carey.

The claim follows reports that Paddy is dating Emma Carey. Paddy and Emma were reportedly seen on several outings together in London, including a dinner at the Rosewood Hotel.

Christine and Paddy share three children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Christine McGuinness ‘relieved’ by Paddy’s reported new romance

An unnamed source told New magazine, per OK!, that Christine does not feel upset about the development. Instead, they claimed she views it as an opportunity for both of them to move forward.

The source said: “Christine is not upset about Paddy’s relationship – she’s relieved. She wants to move on and this relationship with Paddy is over. There’s no way back.”

They added: “She’s happy he’s in love because she thinks it’ll be more of a happy family, because he’s happy.”

The account comes from an unnamed source rather than Christine herself.

Christine and Paddy announced their separation four years ago after more than a decade of marriage. They share three children: twins Leo and Penelope and their younger daughter Felicity. All three children are autistic, as is Christine.

ED! has contacted Christine’s reps for comment.

Christine and Paddy’s co-parenting arrangement

Despite ending their marriage, Christine and Paddy have continued to share their Cheshire family home. They chose the arrangement to give their children consistency while co-parenting.

Christine has also explained that she and Paddy do not need updates about each other’s dating lives. They discussed their boundaries after separating and agreed that they no longer needed details about each other’s dating lives.

Speaking to New magazine, Christine said: “We spoke about this after we separated – what are we comfortable with, how much did we want to share – because neither of us wants to wake up and find the other on the front page of a newspaper.”

She continued: “But it’s been three years now, I don’t need to know what he’s doing and he doesn’t need to know about me. It just stays outside the home.”

Christine McGuinness on dating women and moving forward

Christine has spoken openly about her sexuality since the split. She has reportedly been linked with women including musician Chelcee Grimes and Olympic boxer Nicola Adams. She has also said she would “love to have a wife one day”.

Discussing why she chose to address her sexuality publicly, Christine told New magazine: “I couldn’t deal with the speculation for much longer. There were occasions where I’d been pictured kissing women and the rumours were probably flying around for about three years before I actually said, ‘Yes, I love women and I like to date women.'”

Christine has also considered creating more space for an independent life. She explained that she and Paddy had discussed keeping the family home while also finding separate properties of their own.

As work regularly takes her to the capital, she told OK!: “I’m in London a lot for work, so I’d love a little flat there and to be a proper little Sex And The City girl!”

According to New magazine’s source, Christine believes Paddy’s reported romance can sit alongside their continued co-parenting relationship as they each move forward with their lives.

Read more: Christine McGuinness opens up about autism diagnosis in new underwear campaign

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