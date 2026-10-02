James Martin’s flagship Manchester restaurant has closed after 14 years, bringing his long-running partnership with Manchester235 to an end.

Casino operator Metropolitan Gaming confirmed the Manchester operation had ceased trading. It also said its agreement with the television chef had ended.

The closure affects customers with upcoming reservations. People holding unused gift cards are also due their money back.

James has closed his restaurant in Manchester (Credit: Splashnews.com)

James Martin customers at restaurant promised refunds

Metropolitan Gaming said customers with cancelled bookings would be contacted. It also promised refunds for all outstanding gift-card balances.

The company said employees affected by the closure had been retained within its wider operation.

In its statement, Metropolitan Gaming thanked James and his team for their “commitment, professionalism and contribution” throughout the partnership.

The operator’s statement gave no reason for bringing the 14-year arrangement to a close.

James Martin’s Manchester run ends after 14 years

The venue had served classic British food in a setting shaped by Manchester235’s casino atmosphere.

Its casino location gave the restaurant a different feel from a conventional standalone dining spot. That arrangement is now over after 14 years.

However, the closure does not end James’s wider hospitality interests. The 54-year-old chef still owns two other restaurants in England.

James Martin at The Lygon Arms is based in the Cotswolds. The Kitchen at Chewton Glen operates in Hampshire.

Both remain part of his restaurant portfolio following the Manchester closure.

James still has two resturants (Credit: ITV)

James’s ITV career continues

While his Manchester dining venture has ended, James’s television schedule remains busy.

ITV announced last month that James Martin’s Saturday Morning would continue into 2027. James said the renewal would bring a tenth series of the programme to ITV.

Two more programmes have also been commissioned. They are James Martin’s Italian Adventure and James Martin Quick ‘N’ Easy.

Discussing the commissions, James said: “It’s all fantastic news!”

He added: “The shows are an honour and a pleasure to make.”

James described Quick ‘N’ Easy as a new format which had been fun to make. He also expressed hope that viewers would enjoy it.

Meanwhile, James said Italian Adventure would feature some lesser-known finds from across the country.

The chef also thanked ITV viewers for their continued support over the years. He said he was eager for the new programmes to air in the coming year.

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