Prince William ‘would be furious’ if Prince Harry’s rumoured Diana film goes ahead

Prince William would be “furious” if brother Prince Harry develops a documentary about their late mother, Princess Diana, a royal commentator has claimed.

Claims around Prince Harry’s reported Princess Diana documentary plans have renewed scrutiny of the brothers’ strained relationship.

However, Harry hasn’t confirmed a documentary is in the works.

Speaking on Pod Save The King, Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers said Archewell Productions was apparently preparing the project. He linked that possibility to the company’s first-look deal with Netflix.

Prince William would reportedly be unhappy over the documentary (Credit:SplashNews.com/Shutterstock)

Why Prince William reportedly opposes the Diana film

It comes as a source told RadarOnline: “William fears the movie will reveal even more secrets about the royal family.”

The source compared William’s alleged concern with Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare. Another source claimed the project crossed a line for William.

However, according to RadarOnline, a palace source denied these claims about William.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Rupert Bell backed William’s reported position during Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered.

He said: “Ultimately, he’s taking the right approach and doesn’t want to get involved.”

The commentator also alleged Harry was trying to monetise his UK return through another royal family story. He argued a Diana documentary represented the simplest route from Harry’s point of view.

He also criticised renewed attention on the details of Diana’s life after three decades.

Prince Harry could reportedly make a documentary about his mum (Credit: Andrew Schwartz / SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s reported position on the Diana project

Sources told RadarOnline that Harry considers telling his mother’s story a duty. They said he believes Diana’s life has not yet been represented properly.

RadarOnline also claimed his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could feature in the proposed film.

The contrasting claims again place Diana’s legacy at the centre of the brothers’ reported rift. William’s alleged priority is protecting the monarchy from further private disclosures.

Russell Myers told the Pod Save The King show on YouTube: “It is the 30th anniversary of her tragic death next year, everybody has been trying to have their say, and they will be, of course, next year. Archewell Productions are apparently going to produce it, as they’ve got this sort of first-look deal with Netflix.”

He added: “Does Harry have a right to do this? I can tell you now that William will be absolutely furious about it.”

The 30th anniversary since Princess Diana’s death is in 2027 (Credit:Shutterstock / SplashNews.com)

Princess Diana anniversary puts 2027 plans in focus

Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997. The rumoured production is reportedly planned for 2027, marking 30 years since her death.

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Royal expert Hilary Fordwich said the period could prove uncomfortable for King Charles and Queen Camilla. She argued extensive Diana coverage may renew attention on the king’s past relationship with Camilla.

That anniversary timing raises the emotional stakes around any film centred on Diana’s life and legacy.

ED! has reached out to Kensington Palace and Prince Harry’s representatives for further comment.

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