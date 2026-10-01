Meghan Markle has unveiled an As Ever advent calendar inspired by her family’s Montecito garden.

As Ever announced the festive release through its newsletter this week. The limited-edition calendar is available for pre-order from October 1.

It was also shared to Meghan’s As Ever Instagram account on Wednesday. The caption read: “A little holiday magic is on its way.

“24 days of sweet surprises, made for the joy of anticipation. Our first-ever Advent Calendar is coming tomorrow.”

The launch follows Meghan’s earlier As Ever chocolate work with Jonathan Grahm, the chocolatier behind Los Angeles-based Compartés.

Meghan Markle’s As Ever announced a new advent calendar for this Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle’s As Ever advent calendar nods to Montecito

The advent calendar sees gold numbers mark the festive countdown, with the lettering based on Meghan’s familiar handwritten style.

The navy packaging appears inspired by the Sussexes’ California home, but it has been turned into a snowy festive scene. Two palm trees appear beside the house, alongside chickens from the property’s flock.

Those details echo features previously shared from the private Montecito estate. As Ever presents the box as a keepsake designed to be treasured beyond Christmas.

Meghan Markle continues As Ever work during UK stay

The product arrives after Prince Harry and Meghan began an extended stay in the UK.

A Sussex representative described that stay as an extended period. It’s believed the family is retaining their Montecito house and a holiday property in Portugal.

As Ever has continued posting product updates while Meghan spends time in Britain. The brand adopted its current name in February 2025, replacing American Riviera Orchard.

Its range includes fruit spreads and chocolates. Meanwhile, Meghan’s Netflix series has showcased cooking, party planning and hosting.

Meghan and Harry hit out at photographers recently following a security scare near Archie and Lilibet’s school (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As Ever extends its Compartés partnership

This festive box continues As Ever’s work with Grahm and Compartés. Previous releases included $12 bars featuring ingredients associated with Meghan’s brand.

A Valentine’s range arrived earlier this year. It describes the calendar as their biggest partnership so far.

The latest As Ever announcement comes after Harry and Meghan spoke out via their spokesman following a security scare near their children’s school in the UK.

HELLO! and ITV News reported that police were investigating two men, who allegedly stopped at several points and looked into the grounds of the school.

They reportedly carried backpacks before returning to a white van, which police later established was a rental vehicle. It was then reported that they are photographers working for a European press agency.

Harry and Meghan speak out following school security scare

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said: “The decision by photographers to conduct themselves in this way around a school is extraordinarily reckless.”

Read more: Meghan Markle settles into UK life as her ‘new’ hobby is revealed

They added that the reported conduct was “an unacceptable intrusion into the privacy of children”.

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