Michelle Keegan is reportedly refusing to tone down intimate television roles despite alleged tension with husband Mark Wright.

A source told Heat that steamy scenes in The Blame have prompted disagreements between the married couple. The claim follows Michelle’s return in ITV thriller The Blame, where she stars opposite Douglas Booth.

Heat also reports that fans have praised Michelle’s latest performance. However, its source alleges Mark asked her to consider those scenes when choosing future work.

There is no suggestion of inappropriate behaviour between Michelle and her co-star Douglas.

Mark and Michelle share a daughter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michelle Keegan’s intimate scene in The Blame

In the police thriller, Michelle plays DI Emma Crane, who investigates the murder of a teenage figure skater.

Douglas plays her work partner, DI Tom Radley, who develops feelings for Emma. The characters later share an intimate scene outside in the rain.

“Mark can be a bit sensitive. Of course, there’s no suggestion anything inappropriate has happened – and both Mark and Michelle know this is just part of the job. Still, that doesn’t necessarily make it easier when your partner’s away filming close scenes with someone else,” an insider explained.

Yet the source said that knowledge does not necessarily make the experience easier for a partner. Heat’s insider also alleged that both Michelle and Mark have felt jealous before.

“They’re only human and they’ve both been jealous of one another from time to time. But Michelle can’t help but feel it’s a little hypocritical. Mark has never had an issue with showing off his body and having lots of female fans lusting after him, and she’s always been very understanding,” they said.

Michelle Keegan said to be standing firm against Mark Wright

The insider claims Mark would prefer Michelle to take a more buttoned-up project, such as Downton Abbey. Michelle allegedly sees that suggestion as interference in decisions about her acting career.

The source said Michelle told Mark to “stop meddling” and insisted “she’s not backing down”. It also claimed she feels more respected as an actor than ever before.

Heat says the pair nevertheless presented a united front during a recent Paris trip. They travelled there to watch Celine Dion perform and were pictured enjoying their time together.

The couple have been married since 2015 and became parents in March 2025.

ED! has contacted Mark and Michelle’s reps for comment.

Mark and Michelle have been married since 2015 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Blame follows Michelle’s career surge

Michelle became more in demand after Netflix’s Fool Me Once arrived in 2024. She later paused work during pregnancy before returning only months after welcoming her daughter.

That comeback involved balancing long filming days with the demands of new motherhood. Michelle previously described the pressure bluntly: “It’s really hard. It’s tough… I’m absolutely shattered.”

Heat says Mark currently focuses on radio, brand collaborations and caring for their child at home.

Michelle’s earlier roles included Plebs, Our Girl and Brassic, prompting recurring interest in Mark’s views on her sex scenes.

The latest claim focuses less on one scene and more on Michelle’s next career moves. According to the insider, she wants challenging roles and fears missing strong opportunities.

Read more: Michelle Keegan reveals ‘disgusting’ eating habit as she admits: ‘It’s a bit gross’

What do you think of this story? Then you can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.