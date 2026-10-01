Dame Esther Rantzen said her life had become “unbearable” as she received end-of-life care in England weeks before her death.

Esther’s death was announced by her family on September 30 following her lung cancer battle. A spokesperson confirmed she died surrounded by her family at her home in the New Forest.

Tributes have poured in for Dame Esther, who had become a prominent voice in the attempt to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales.

Weeks before her death, Esther said that she could no longer travel to Dignitas, despite previously arranging a journey to its Swiss clinic.

Dignitas is a Swiss non-profit organisation that provides physician-assisted dying to people with terminal illnesses, severe disabilities, or unbearable suffering.

Esther said she became “too physically fragile to make the journey” once her suffering had worsened.

Dame Esther Rantzen has died following her battle with cancer (Credit: Sue Andrews)

Dame Esther Rantzen said her life had become ‘unbearable’ before her death

Esther joined Dignitas in December 2023. She had expected to travel to Zurich when she felt ready to end her life. However, her health created a painful timing dilemma.

When she could fly, she said her life was not yet unbearably painful. She could still relax at her cottage in the New Forest.

By the time that changed, she said the journey and Dignitas process were no longer physically possible.

Speaking in September, she believed she had missed her final opportunity.

She said in a statement: “And by the time life did become unbearable, I was too physically fragile to make the journey and go through the Dignitas process.

“So even though I had spent the money and made the plans, I was not ready to end my life back then, and did not realise that would be my last chance.”

Dame Esther said her life had become unbearable before her death (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Dame Esther Rantzen appealed over assisted dying

Assisted dying remains illegal in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The proposals concerned terminally ill adults in England and Wales who are expected to have under six months left.

However, on September 11, MPs voted against proposals to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales. This brought the latest effort to change the law to an end.

Esther reacted to the news, telling the BBC last month: “I am sure a change in the law will come. I am deeply sad that it won’t come soon enough for many of the people who need it, it’s a tragic day.”

Dame Esther announced in May 2023 that she had stage four lung cancer. She later responded well to a new cancer drug.

However, that improvement did not last. In 2025, she said she was also fighting a second form of cancer.

She was known for presenting and producing the BBC consumer programme That’s Life!.

Dame Esther Rantzen’s death announced

On Wednesday (September 30), Dame Esther’s death was announced. Her family paid tribute to the “most wonderful mother” and “cherished grandmother”.

Dame Esther had also written a letter before her death. It was released following the news of her passing.

In the letter, she told her family, friends and fans that she would “see you on the other side”.

She wrote: “Sadly, all good things come to an end, as they say. So I particularly wanted to say goodbye and thank you so very, very much.

“Perhaps I will see you eventually, on the other side. I do hope so.”

Read more: Final photo of Dame Esther Rantzen enjoying her 85th birthday celebrations before her death

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