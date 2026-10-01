Celebrity Traitors has given fans a glimpse of its first mission of the series, with Claudia Winkleman at the heart of the action.

The BBC’s preview photos reveal two abandoned ships, while a wooden sign bearing the name “Lady Claudia” has been left nearby.

The Celebrity Traitors series two launches tonight, with 21 famous faces arriving in the Highlands ready to play the game.

Celebrity Traitors’ first mission is set around two shipwrecks (Credit: BBC)

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the new series and these first look pictures have certainly given us plenty to speculate about.

The Celebrity Traitors 2026: First look at tonight’s mission

One picture shows Claudia wearing a tartan two piece, chunky boots and a thick chocolate brown jacket. She stands on the rugged Scottish shoreline, surrounded by rocks and cliffs.

Other images reveal the two shipwrecked boats that feature in the task. The larger vessel remains largely intact and has the look of a pirate ship, with green algae covering its sides. Barrels and rope have been discarded beside it.

A smaller vessel sits further out in the water, although it has clearly seen better days. Large wooden crates bob around nearby, immediately raising the question: “Do they contain cash or a special shield?!”

The boat name ‘Lady Claudia’ lies washed up on the shore (Credit: BBC)

The wooden “Lady Claudia” ship’s name sits on the stony ground in the shallows.

Sadly, the BBC has not yet revealed what the shipwreck setting means for the series’ first mission. We also don’t know exactly what the contestants will have to do.

Let’s just hope they’ve got wetsuits, because something tells us they’re going to be getting into that freezing water!

What time does Celebrity Traitors 2026 start?

The wait is almost over, with just a few short hours left before we discover exactly what the mission involves. The first episode of The Celebrity Traitors starts at 8pm tonight (Thursday October 1, 2026) at 8pm.

Claudia is wearing her Scottish tartans for the mission (Credit: BBC)

The series opens by introducing this year’s celebrities, including Michael Sheen, Ross Kemp, Hannah Fry, Joanna McNally, Amol Rajan, James Acaster and Richard E Grant.

Also taking part are Bella Ramsey, James Blunt, Jerry Hall, Joe Lycett, Julie Hesmondhalgh and King Kenny.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Maya Jama, Miranda Hart and Myha’la also enter the game. Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan, Sebastian Croft and Sharon Rooney complete the line-up.

So, who will Claudia choose to become her Traitors? We. Cannot. Wait.

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