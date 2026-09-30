Great British Bake Off’s Molly reveals huge show secret as she hits back at accessibility concerns

Great British Bake Off star Molly Chauhan has hit back after viewers raised concerns about her worktop in the famous tent.

The 31-year-old, who uses a wheelchair, is regularly seen baking with her mixing bowl resting on her lap.

That prompted questions from fans after Molly accidentally dropped her cake on the floor during last week’s episode.

Great British Bake Off’s Molly Chauhan has addressed concerns about the height of her work bench (Credit: Channel 4)

And concerns resurfaced during this week’s show when Molly ended up covered in chocolate biscuit mixture while making her mosaic Showstopper.

“Look at that,” Molly said as she surveyed the mess. “This is one of the downsides of baking in a wheelchair. Your lap gets absolutely covered.”

Viewers were quick to focus on her set up once again, with some questioning why her worktop appeared to be so high.

One concerned fan wrote on X: “Has #gbbo really not sorted wheelchair-user Molly an adjustable height/low work bench? Why the heck is she having to mix in her lap?”

Another asked: “Why couldn’t Molly have a countertop height that suits her? #GBBO.”

However, Molly has now revealed that there was much more to her Bake Off set up than viewers could see.

She insists her kitchen space was exactly what she wanted, while also revealing the mystery assistant who stayed by her side throughout filming.

Great British Bake Off’s Molly speaks out about worktop height

Molly has addressed the reaction in a video filmed in her own kitchen, where she compared her home set up with the one provided in the Bake Off tent.

The amateur baker, who works as an accessibility coordinator, explained that she was extremely happy with her worktop.

Writing alongside the Instagram clip, Molly said: “There’s been a bit of talk about my set up and whether or not it was suitable for me.

“But I can categorically say that I LOVED that bench set up and part of the reason I ended up with cake on the floor was because I felt so empowered by my set up that I convinced myself I could do everything by myself!

“If I had that set up at home I’d probably never leave the kitchen!”

She went on to explain exactly what her Bake Off kitchen was like, adding: “I actually had an incredible set up.”

Molly has also revealed she had a ‘guardian angel’ assistant out of view (Credit: Channel 4)

Molly confirmed the bench had been lowered specifically for her.

“It had an empty space beneath it, which meant I could roll right up to it,” she explained.

“It was amazing and made things so much easier. The lowered bench gets a ten out of ten.”

So while viewers only saw part of Molly’s baking set up, she says the arrangement worked brilliantly for her.

‘Guardian angel’

Molly also lifted the lid on another part of her time in the Bake Off tent that viewers never saw.

She revealed she had an “guardian angel” assistant with her while she baked, positioned just outside the camera’s view.

Molly even shared a picture showing someone holding one of her cakes for her while she was on set.

She ended her post by reassuring fans that she had felt completely looked after during her time in the tent.

“I was comfortable, confident and safe at all times in that tent.

“If I could have brought some of those bits home, I would have done. But I couldn’t get it in my bag!”

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday October 6, 2026.

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