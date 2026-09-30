Rita Ora is facing a £3.2 million High Court claim from her former manager’s company.

The Sun reports that Sarah Stennett’s FAE Ventures has filed papers alleging unpaid shares of Rita’s earnings. The disputed income reportedly includes money connected to touring and television work.

The legal action arrives during a busy career chapter for the 35-year-old singer. It follows Rita’s departure from The Masked Singer UK and a wider push into film, music and business.

Rita is being sued by her manager for millions (Credit: BBC)

Rita Ora claim centres on alleged earnings

The largest alleged underpayment is slightly above £1.7 million, The Sun reports. FAE Ventures reportedly challenges deductions for services including advertising, accountancy and insurance.

The company claims those deductions were not allowed under its contract with Rita.

A further £1.1 million claim concerns alleged unreported touring income between spring 2019 and 2020. That period included Rita’s Phoenix World Tour.

The court papers reportedly say some touring income was missing from payments calculated for FAE Ventures. This allegedly covered money received by Rita, or received by others on her behalf.

Meanwhile the allegations remain unproven, and the report does not detail any court ruling.

ED! has contacted Rita’s reps and Sarah for comment.

Rita and manager Sarah Stennett worked together for 15 years

Rita began working with Sarah’s company in 2009, when the singer was 18. However, their long professional relationship ended in 2024.

At the time, it was claimed they had disagreed over the direction of Rita’s career.

After leaving FAE Ventures, Rita signed with Ivie Idahosa Erese at Range Media Partners. Her next phase was described as a broader career strategy extending beyond recorded music.

The High Court claim concerns earnings from part of the former management period.

Rita is reportedly working on a new album (Credit: ITV)

Rita Ora’s current projects span music and film

Rita has also teased new music by sharing a recording studio photograph. Her fourth studio album is currently planned for release in 2027.

However, no title or precise release date was stated.

She is also attached to Amazon MGM’s Honeymoon with Harry. The reported cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Kevin Costner and Sarah Pidgeon.

Further projects include Amazon MGM’s Voltron and Disney’s Descendants: Wicked Wonderland. The latter follows Rita’s Queen of Hearts role in Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Away from music and acting, Rita is building TYPEBEA with co-founder Anna Lahey. The haircare company forms another part of her expanded business portfolio.

Meanwhile, the £3.2 million claim remains before the High Court.

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