Dolly Parton has welcomed fans to her new Nashville museum through a prerecorded message released after her death.

The clip appeared on the attraction’s Instagram as the Life of Many Colors Museum opened Tuesday inside her SongTeller Hotel.

Her appearance gave the launch an especially poignant note. The country star died aged 80 on August 25 following a private battle with cancer.

In the footage, Dolly wore gold and appeared on a television screen. She said she was “so proud to invite you to my Life of Many Colors Museum”.

She described it as the largest museum dedicated to her life and career. The displays would be “filled with the stories, songs, and memories that I’ve carried,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum (@dollyslifeofmanycolors)

Dolly Parton’s museum displays career treasures

The museum occupies the third floor of the SongTeller Hotel in downtown Nashville. Its exhibits span Dolly’s childhood, music and personal life.

Among them is the wedding dress Dolly wore when she married Carl Dean in 1966. The gown sits inside a case resembling their Georgia wedding venue.

Visitors can also see the restored dress from the 1973 Jolene cover. Other displays include stage costumes plus framed gold and platinum records.

Rebecca Seaver, Dolly’s niece and museum organiser, told VOGUE the experience starts with an “immersive walkthrough” of Dolly’s life.

It moves from her Great Smoky Mountains childhood to her first meeting with Carl in Nashville. Recorded audio clips, called Dolly-grams, guide guests through the exhibition in her own voice.

Read more: Dolly Parton’s sister Stella breaks silence amid family feud claims

Dolly Parton pictured in 2023. (Credit: imageSPACE/Media Punch/INSTARimages)

Dolly Parton’s posthumous tributes continue

Tuesday’s opening added to a series of honours since Dolly’s death. Earlier this month, she accepted an Americana Music Awards lifetime achievement honour through another pre-recorded message.

At Sunday’s MTV VMAs, Kacey Musgraves performed I Will Always Love You during a tribute. Taylor Swift also praised Dolly’s songwriting while accepting the video of the year award.

Away from the tributes, a legal row involving Dolly’s nephew Bryan Seaver has continued.

Parton’s management company alleged in court documents that Bryan sent texts threatening to damage her brand. Manager Danny Nozell later obtained a temporary restraining order after Bryan was reportedly dismissed from his security role.

Bryan told PEOPLE the order was a publicity stunt. He also said his messages had been taken out of context.

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