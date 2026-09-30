Helen Flanagan has unveiled a striking corset look while sharing another glimpse of her changing tiger tattoo.

The former Coronation Street actress posted the new pictures on Instagram on Tuesday (Sept 29).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Helen Flanagan’s rose corset look

One selfie showed Helen in a black corset decorated with red roses and finished with a lace trim.

She paired the statement top with grey jeans. A black blazer was draped loosely across her shoulders.

The styling kept the floral corset firmly at the centre of the shot.

Another image shifted attention to the tiger design she previously displayed after her engagement ended. The ink appeared noticeably lighter than when she first showed it online.

The Daily Mail reports that Helen is now having the tattoo removed.

She unveiled the fresh ink after separating from footballer Scott Sinclair and told followers she “loved it”.

The design had taken the place of the engagement ring she wore during their relationship. Helen and Scott split in 2022 after 13 years together.

They had been engaged, although they never married. Her latest photographs focus on fashion, while the faded design offered a quieter personal update.

Helen shares candid parenting update

The new pictures arrive after Helen spoke candidly about single motherhood during the school holidays. She shares three children with Scott.

In August, she posted an emotional photograph and described the pressure of managing a busy family routine.

Later that day, Helen documented a trip to Chester Zoo with her two youngest children. She said the outing had been enjoyable, despite feeling overwhelmed by the move and unpacking.

Boxes still filled her new home, while unanswered emails and calls were building up. Helen thanked her parents for helping with childcare, school arrangements and activities.

She said their support also made it possible for her to continue working.

Before leaving home, Helen had been in tears after misplacing her key. It was eventually found in the car boot, allowing the family day to go ahead.

Helen split from Scott in 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen on finding time for herself as she prepares to remove tattoo

Alongside the practical challenges, Helen described wanting to reconnect with life beyond daily parenting. She said she wanted to “find Helen” again.

Helen looked forward to returning to the gym, having back physiotherapy and seeing friends. She also hoped to organise the house once the school term resumed.

Helen described the holidays as exhausting, while stressing how much she loved her children.

She added: “It’s important to fill your cup,” as she considered making time for herself.

The mood of Tuesday’s post was much lighter. It offered a polished new look, alongside a visible change to a tattoo tied to an earlier chapter.

The report did not give a reason for the removal.

Read more: Helen Flanagan almost pops out of corset after teasing she will sell underwear to ‘pay for solicitor fees’

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