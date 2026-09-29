Coleen Rooney says marriage ‘doesn’t have to be forever’ amid relationship with Wayne

Coleen Rooney has admitted marriage need not last forever, despite being happy with her husband Wayne Rooney.

Speaking on the We Need To Talk podcast, the 40-year-old said she would leave if she became completely unhappy.

Coleen also insisted her decision to stay with Wayne belonged to her, not those judging from outside.

The candid comments offer a clear explanation for her choice to keep working at their relationship. She remains guided by love and family, but does not believe vows remove every possible breaking point.

Coleen Rooney opened up about marriage and her relationship with Wayne in a new podcast (Credit: We Need To Talk / YouTube)

Coleen Rooney says marriage may not last forever amid relationship with Wayne

Coleen explained that her Catholic faith traditionally treats marriage as a lifelong commitment.

However, she said some events can break a marriage. She also questioned why anyone should remain deeply unhappy.

There were moments when Coleen questioned whether their relationship was still working. Her focus then became whether they could repair it, rather than simply accepting the situation.

She said: “I am open to that whole marriage world where, even though you’ve took that vow, it doesn’t have to be forever. You want it to be forever but it doesn’t always work out. And there’s been times in my life where I’ve got to a point where I think, ‘Is this working, or can we work at it?'”

She also defended her choices when discussing Wayne’s cheating over the years.

“It’s not for anyone else to judge,” Coleen said. She added that critics were not living inside the relationship or dealing with its day-to-day reality.

Coleen and Wayne never tried couples counselling

Despite those difficult periods, Coleen revealed they have never sought professional couples counselling.

“And we’ve never gone to couples counselling,” she said. She linked their current happiness to a clearer understanding of their roles within the household.

Similar doubts also feature in the Disney+ series The Real Rooneys. During one disagreement about Wayne’s drinking and partying, Coleen wondered whether a separation might provide an answer.

She then stressed they still cared for each other, enjoyed good times and remained in love.

Wayne and Coleen have been married since 2008 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Wayne Rooney’s letter moves Coleen

The podcast also included a handwritten letter from Wayne. Coleen married him in 2008 after they met as teenagers. They have four sons together.

He praised her recent return to work and thanked her for everything she does for their family.

Wayne said: “I am so proud of what you have achieved in the last couple of years since going back to work.”

Read more: Wayne Rooney breaks silence on weight loss and nose job as he reveals reason behind decision to have procedure

Coleen became emotional as she read it. She said those reminders matter because appreciation is not always expressed directly.

Her family comes first, she added, sometimes leaving her to put herself last.

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