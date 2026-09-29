Harry Judd has shared his emotional reaction after daughter Lola completed her first West End curtain call.

In a joint Instagram update with wife Izzy, the McFly drummer admitted the milestone left him crying. He wrote: “I’ll never forget this moment. The only time I’ve cried more was when she was born.”

The milestone followed news that Lola would share Matilda’s title role with three other young actresses.

The Royal Shakespeare Company production adapts Roald Dahl’s story at London’s Cambridge Theatre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I Z Z Y J U D D (@mrs_izzyjudd)

Harry Judd celebrates daughter Lola’s Matilda curtain call

Lola, 10, took her bow beside her Crunchem Hall castmates after her opening performance. Harry and Izzy attended the show, then shared a video of the special moment with followers.

Izzy called the curtain call “A moment we’ll never forget.” The milestone was clearly a huge one for both parents.

Their post quickly drew warm messages from famous friends, performers and fellow Strictly alumni. Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh said she would be a wreck and urged Lola on.

Lucie Jones congratulated Lola, while Zoe Ball celebrated the news with the family. Joel Dommett called the achievement very cool.

Former Strictly winner Ore Oduba also offered his biggest congratulations. Harry’s mother, Emma, described the night as unforgettable and said she could not have been prouder.

Harry is preparing to star in the High School Musical theatre show (Credit: YouTube)

Harry Judd prepares for his own London stage role

Lola’s stage milestone arrives as Harry prepares for his own London theatre appearance. He is set to play Coach Bolton in High School Musical, following Jason Donovan in the part.

The role adds another performance commitment for the McFly musician. Yet his latest update put his daughter’s achievement firmly centre stage.

Harry and Izzy are also parents to two sons. The couple’s family celebration showed how much Lola’s opening performance meant to them.

Harry’s Strictly Come Dancing triumph

Harry won Strictly Come Dancing in 2011 with professional partner Aliona Vilani. Lola had not yet been born when he lifted the glitterball trophy.

He beat Waterloo Road actress Chelsee Healey in the final. The musician also earned two perfect scores of 40 from the judges during the series finale.

More than a decade later, Harry was the proud parent watching from the audience. This time, Lola was the performer receiving the applause.

Her parents’ video captured her bowing as the debut performance ended. For Harry, that first curtain call became one of his family’s most emotional moments.

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