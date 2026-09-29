No Coronation Street tonight as soap schedule hit with more changes, here’s why and when it’s back

Coronation Street is off ITV tonight (Tuesday, September 29) as football takes over the schedule again in the soap’s usual time slot. So when is Corrie back on, and when can fans catch the next episode?

The latest ITV schedule change means both Coronation Street and Emmerdale are missing from tonight’s line-up, with the soaps returning on Thursday.

Here’s everything you need to know about when Corrie is back on ITV, plus what’s coming up in the next episode.

Carl is arrested in tomorrow’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will not air on Tuesday, September 29. Emmerdale, which usually airs first, is also off the schedule.

Today’s episode of Corrie is not available on ITVX or YouTube either. Episodes are usually released from 7am for viewers who want to watch ahead or have a little more flexibility, but with no episode airing tonight, there is no early release either. Boo.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will both return on Wednesday (September 30) in their usual slots. Corrie will start at 8.30pm on ITV.

The police arrest the wrong person tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tomorrow?

The police take Carl in for questioning over the attack on Eva after Debbie shopped him to the police. But as he protests his innocence, will anyone believe him?

Meanwhile, Jodie is up to her usual tricks. Making out she has a date, Jodie goes to the salon for a blow-dry. As David finishes her hair and orders her to go and enjoy herself, Jodie pretends to read a text and, feigning tears, makes out her date has cancelled. Pulling a bottle of fizz from her bag, Jodie persuades David to join her in a commiseratory drink. What has she got planned?

On Sally’s advice, Tim tells Lucy that due to her recent behaviour, she’s grounded for the rest of the week. Lucy’s furious. Tim takes Joanie to the cafe, but when he opens his wallet, he discovers someone’s nicked his £40 cash. Is Lucy to blame?

Meanwhile, as Betsy struggles at her machine, Sean offers to help her.

Elsewhere, Hope confides in Nick and Toyah about Sam acting strangely. Nick and Toyah gently try to get Sam to open up, but he refuses to be drawn.

Sally stands firm with Lucy tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Soap power hour in 2026

Back in October 2024, Corrie began streaming daily episodes of the soap from 7am.

The change was welcomed by many fans, and figures from the first quarter of 2025 confirmed that ITVX had achieved a ‘record-breaking’ billion streams in a quarter for the ‘first time ever.’ Coronation Street and Emmerdale had clocked up 124 million ITVX streams so far that year, while soap viewing was up 35 percent compared with the first quarter of 2024.

Then, from January 2026, the schedule changed again. Following the huge Corriedale episode, Corrie moved from airing three days a week to airing every weekday, although each episode is now just half an hour long.

Emmerdale kicks off the ‘soap power hour’ at 8pm, followed by Corrie at 8.30pm. Both soaps usually air Monday to Friday, with new episodes also dropping on ITVX every morning at 7am as usual.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

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