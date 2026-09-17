EastEnders flashforward: Will new mum Penny die before New Year’s Day?

Penny Branning has given birth and the delighted new mum was thrilled to finally have her baby in her arms this week.

But there’s most definitely danger in store for the new mum as the storm clouds gather overhead!

And we don’t just mean the whole ‘who’s the daddy’ thing (yawn).

We mean what happens on New Year’s Day 2027.

Because we think Penny might be in BIG danger!

Penny wasn’t seen in the flashforward episode (Credit: BBC)

Is Penny in danger at New Year?

All year we’ve been eagerly predicting what’s going to happen in the lead up to the events of New Year’s Day.

The events we’ve already seen in the flashforward that was aired on New Year’s Day this year.

In the flashforward Max wakes up on his wedding day. But he’s in bed with a very pregnant woman, who is not the bride – we know that because his bride calls him on the phone.

As Max gets ready for his big day, Oscar puts a message on the radio congratulating his dad on his wedding and saying ‘fifth time lucky’.

Which is very sweet, but we now know that Max’s wedding to Cindy was his fifth. It’s not just Oscar’s mistake either. Later in the episode Ian, who’s free as a (jail) bird and getting ready to be best man, also mentions the bride being ‘number five’.

Interesting.

Where is Penny?

Anyway, Lauren is clearly very annoyed with her dad for some reason – and so is Jack. And Lauren acknowledges that it’s a difficult day for Jack.

We’re not sure why, though.

When Lauren goes to see her uncle, there’s a baby in the lounge, babbling away to himself – or herself – in a Moses basket.

“Dad is not worth the heartache,” says Lauren to Jack. “Especially now you’ve got a little baby to look after.”

Is the baby little Ethan? It’s definitely possible. Why else would Jack be caring for a little one?

Where is Penny on New Year’s Day? (Credit: BBC)

Where is Ethan?

Later, when Max has been carted off by armed police and everyone’s gathered in the Square to work out what to do, Jack is reluctant to get involved.

But Oscar isn’t impressed. “If it weren’t for Dad, neither Jimmy nor Ethan would be alive,” he tells his uncle. “You owe him.”

So if the baby at Jack’s house is indeed Ethan, we’re wondering what’s happened to Ethan’s mum, Penny, and Vinny?

And is Penny in danger?

If Max has saved Ethan, then is it possible he didn’t manage to save Penny from whatever happened? Is that why Jack’s so annoyed with him?

Could Penny be injured? Or even dead?

And where’s Vinny?

It seems Ethan’s arrival is only the start of the drama!