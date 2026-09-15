“He’s very evil” EastEnders fans think they know who killed Zoe – and it’s not Max Branning!

Josh has been dividing fans since he arrived in EastEnders. But did Josh kill Zoe?!

Some fans are convinced that’s exactly what happened! And they’re sure the young newcomer is actually an evil man who killed his own mum!

Could they be right?

Josh’s reaction to his mum’s death wasn’t what the fans expected (Credit: BBC)

Was Zoe killed?

Zoe was found dead in her bed by her devastated mum, Kat, at the end of last week. The Slater family were horrified that a young woman could die so suddenly.

Zoe had hit her head earlier that day. She’d become muddled and upset as the evening went on, and by the time Max went upstairs to check she wasn’t going to tell anyone about him and Linda being an item, Zoe wasn’t making much sense.

Max assumed she was drunk and left her to it. And a few hours later, in the early hours of the morning, Kat found Zoe dead.

The police told Kat that Zoe had dialled 999 but not spoken, so they couldn’t help.

But was it her head injury that killed her?

Jasmine killed Anthony – has Josh killed Zoe? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Did Josh kill Zoe?

While it looks like Max could be the one who gets the blame for Zoe’s death, fans think Josh could be the culprit.

While twin sister Jasmine wailed and sobbed at the news, Josh’s reaction to his biological mum’s untimely death was very different.

He stayed dry-eyed, told Jasmine she was making it all about her, and generally reacted in a very strange way.

Immediately fans took to social media to share their suspicions about Josh’s behaviour.

“My only disappointment was Josh tonight,” said one disgruntled viewer. “I get he sees Sandra as his mom but no emotions strange…”

Another fan added: “The way Josh is acting” with an eye roll emoji.

Jasmine was upset by their mum’s death. Josh was not! (Credit: BBC)

Has Josh murdered before?

And lots of EastEnders viewers looked back to when Josh and Jasmine first arrived for ‘proof’ that the young newcomer could be a murderer.

First up was the fact that Jasmine is supposed to have been responsible for their adoptive dad’s death in a car accident.

While Jasmine has suffered the consequences of that tragedy, the fans are convinced it was Josh who was responsible.

“This Josh is a very evil bloke and I wouldn’t be surprised if he was the one that killed their adoptive father and not Jasmine,” wrote one fan on social media when Jasmine’s background was revealed. “Sinister things are coming.”

Could that insightful viewer have been right all those months ago?!

Some fans definitely think so. This week another fan wrote: “Josh makes out he’s all innocent and butter wouldn’t melt in his mouth. I think there’s a dark sinister side to him that well see unravel in the next few months.”

It definitely makes sense to us!

Could both twins be murderers?! (Credit: BBC)

After Zoe’s death could Josh become a new EastEnders killer?

Meanwhile there’s also a bit of symmetry to this theory. Jasmine killed Anthony – the twins’ biological father – and was in prison for the crime for a while.

Could her twin brother have been the one who killed their mum?

“Maybe Josh will kill Zoe à la Jasmine killing Zoe?” one fan predicted before Zoe’s death.

While another said: “Why do I get the feeling that Josh will kill Zoe. Remember Jasmine went to prison for Anthony’s murder? Now could the roles reverse with Josh going to prison for Zoe’s death/ murder?”

This theory definitely sounds plausible to us. Could Josh be the next Albert Square serial killer?! Stranger things have happened in Walford!