Meghan Markle reportedly wants to return to California only two weeks after moving back to the UK with Prince Harry.

A source told Closer that the duchess feels “homesick” and is struggling with the change.

It follows a palace letter clarifying the Sussexes’ royal status, which reaffirmed their position outside the working monarchy.

The source alleged Meghan misses her mother, friends, the beach, her chickens and California’s everyday freedom.

They also claimed she feels more watched in England, making everyday trips seem difficult.

The source alleged: “So there’s a real sense of isolation. On top of that, they’ve got all this financial stress so there’s just an overwhelming amount on her plate, of course she’s feeling it.”

Meghan Markle reportedly feels “homesick” in the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle reportedly longs for California after UK return

The source added: “If she could go back home tomorrow, she would but that’s just not in the cards.”

The source alleged even a short business trip could be seen as an admission of failure. Meghan is instead said to be concentrating on helping her children settle into life in Britain.

She also reportedly feels she must support Harry while he navigates continuing tension with relatives. The same insider described Harry as delighted to be back in familiar surroundings.

They claimed he is encouraging country walks, horse riding and family time across Britain’s changing seasons.

King Charles letter added fresh pressure

A letter written by the Lord Chamberlain on King Charles’ orders was reportedly sent to senior officials and representatives.

It stated the Sussexes were “no longer working members of the royal family”.

The letter described them in terms similar to private citizens pursuing commercial and charitable interests.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance.”

Palace sources disputed that account, saying the couple received the letter before its public release.

Harry and Meghan moved back to Britain last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle shares video from UK stay

Despite reports claiming Meghan is homesick, the Duchess of Sussex seems to be giving life in the UK a chance.

She recently shared a montage of clips of her, Harry and their kids Archie and Lilibet enjoying the English countryside.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make school decision over Archie and Lilibet just days after UK return amid security concerns

Meghan’s video showed Harry on a boat with the children while either Archie or Lilibet appeared to warm their feet in front of a fireplace.

The images were overlaid with a Union Flag and heart emoji. Wham!’s 1984 hit Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go provides the soundtrack.

ED! has contacted representatives for the Duchess of Sussex for comment on this story.

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