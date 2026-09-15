Katie Price set to return to GMB tomorrow following Lee Andrews split

Katie Price will return to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday to address her reported split from Lee Andrews. Susanna Reid confirmed the booking on Instagram, sharing a photograph of Katie at the National Television Awards.

She wrote: “Tomorrow on ITV1, Katie Price sets the record straight.”

She added: “Tune into GMB from 6am.”

Katie’s return follows her reported breakup with Lee Andrews, eight months after the pair married. According to The Sun, Katie ended the relationship through WhatsApp earlier this month.

The GMB appearance also follows Lee’s public call for Susanna’s dismissal, after he criticised her live reaction to his name.

Katie is on GMB tomorrow (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Katie Price’s GMB return follows earlier no-show

The interview marks another high-profile GMB appearance for Katie. An earlier booking was meant to feature Lee beside her on the sofa.

However, he pulled out only hours before the programme, leaving Katie to appear without him.

Later, entertainment reporter Richard Arnold discussed Lee’s whereabouts following his detention in Dubai. Susanna rolled her eyes when Lee was mentioned during the live segment.

Lee then attacked the presenter’s conduct and argued that she should lose her job. At that point, Katie publicly stood by Lee.

She reposted his video and captioned it: “My Husband Has Nothing To Hide.”

Now, their separation has changed the context around Katie’s next visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Katie Price and Lee Andrews married in January

The couple married in January 2026 after meeting through social media. It was Katie’s fourth wedding, following marriages to Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

Katie has reportedly removed every trace of Lee from Instagram shortly before the GMB announcement was made.

Reports about Lee’s background have also surrounded the relationship. The Sun said he had described himself as a billionaire and a Dubai-based businessman.

The newspaper claimed some celebrity images he shared were generated using artificial intelligence. It also contacted Cambridge University over a claim that Lee had studied there.

The university could not find a matching student record using the details supplied. Katie had previously defended him against the mounting questions.

Her Wednesday interview may now clarify which parts of the break-up she wishes to discuss.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays on ITV1 from 6am.

Read more: Concerns for Princess Andre as family are ‘worried about the influence Katie has on her’: ‘They don’t want her going down the surgery route’

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