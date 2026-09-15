Kelly Osbourne admits ‘I was a shell of myself’ as she reveals she relapsed following dad Ozzy’s death

Kelly Osbourne has revealed she returned to drinking while overwhelmed by grief after her father Ozzy Osbourne’s death. The TV star says she has since regained her sobriety and is now eight months sober.

The 41-year-old has spoken openly about her grief since losing the Black Sabbath frontman aged 76.

Speaking on Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, Kelly recalled: “I was a shell of myself. I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t do anything. I was just empty.”

She said the bereavement left her unable to care for herself before alcohol returned during that collapse. Kelly described that period as losing control and reaching the lowest point of her recovery.

Kelly relapsed after her dad’s death (Credit: We Need to Talk / YouTube)

Kelly Osbourne says she is eight months sober

“Broken in every way a human being could possibly be broken and completely unable to even take care of myself. I was at ground zero. I started drinking again. I lost my mind. I couldn’t handle it,” she said.

The star, who has battled drink and drug addiction since her teenage years, is sober again now.

Kelly told listeners: “I can honestly say today I’m eight months sober.”

“I have the most incredible people around me. I closed my circle because I lost a lot of friends because people don’t like sadness, and they expected me to be over it. I will never be over it. I will never ever be over it.”

Ozzy died last year (Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Kelly Osbourne explains what addiction meant to her

The star has spoken publicly about addiction and recovery dating back to her teenage years. She previously revealed another relapse in 2021, after almost four years without alcohol.

At that time, she said one glass of champagne led to heavier drinking before she stopped again.

Her latest account also challenged any assumption that substance use was about nightlife or celebration.

Kelly said: “I never did drugs because I wanted a party. I never drank because I wanted a party. I just didn’t want to feel the pain.”

Kelly linked those difficult feelings to insecurity after finding fame as a teenager on The Osbournes. She said the attention left her doubting herself and feeling she had not earned her success.

Kelly is now back in the UK (Credit: We Need to Talk / YouTube)

Kelly Osbourne is rebuilding her life in the UK

Kelly has moved back to Britain after growing up largely in the UK, before relocating to Los Angeles aged 13. The move has given her space to focus on her own identity and wellbeing.

She stressed that this choice had not caused a divide with her brother Jack Osbourne. However, she acknowledged that some relatives were upset by her decision to rediscover herself in Britain.

Kelly also said motherhood had given her responsibilities beyond the family’s usual priorities. She wants to make choices for herself after years of putting the wider family first.

She described losing not only her father, but also her best friend, protector, cheerleader, and hero. Kelly said the person she was before his death would not return.

She now wants to define her own life rather than follow an established family hierarchy. Her closing message was one of self-worth rather than despair.

Kelly said: “I do not think I am ugly. I do not think I am fat. I do not think I am worthless. I know my value. I think it’s now my time to shine.”

Read more: Kelly Osbourne cuts ties with sister as she makes heartbreaking confession: ‘It’s one of the hardest things of my life’

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