Robbie Williams has been crowned Ayda Field’s “Man of Steel” after flexing his muscles in a playful backstage video.

His wife shared the Instagram clip on Monday, filming the 52-year-old singer before a recent gig. Robbie appeared shirtless in jeans and tan boots while working his biceps with a resistance cord. Fans quickly filled the comments with praise for his toned look.

It is not Robbie’s first shirtless Instagram post to spark an enthusiastic response from followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams)

Robbie Williams fans praise his physique

The video soon prompted a lively reaction beneath Ayda’s post. Several followers praised Robbie’s appearance and encouraged him during the workout.

“PhwoooaaaR. DING-DONG,” one user wrote.

“The world’s most handsome man!!” another shared.

“Go Robbie, go!!!!” a third remarked.

“Beautiful MAN!!!!! Looking really good for his age!! Don’t ever change Mr WILLIAMS!!” a fourth said.

“Aging like a very fine wine,” a fifth added.

Robbie fans were impressed by his toned physique (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Robbie and Ayda’s family outing

Days earlier, Robbie and Ayda shared a rare photo with daughter Teddy during a Paris night out.

The 13-year-old posed beside her parents and two of their friends in the French capital. Ayda’s caption referred to the group as a party of five.

Teddy wore a white, lace-trimmed top with jeans for the outing. Robbie chose a beige coat, while Ayda wore black with a leather tie belt.

Followers also responded warmly to the family picture. The couple have generally avoided showing their children’s faces on social media.

However, they have recently shared more pictures of Teddy following her acting debut. Robbie and Ayda also have three younger children, whose faces remain hidden online.

During Robbie’s Britpop tour last year, family images appeared on large screens and Teddy joined him onstage.

Her public profile grew after her first major film role was revealed in early 2025. She later appeared in the Christmas film Tinsel Town alongside Rebel Wilson, Kiefer Sutherland and Danny Dyer.

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