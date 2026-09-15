Coleen Rooney reveals why she and Wayne have stayed together despite cheating scandals

Coleen Rooney believes couples can give up too quickly when relationships enter difficult periods as she detailed her marriage with Wayne.

Speaking to OK! magazine before their Disney+ series, she explained why she and Wayne kept working at their marriage. Her latest comments focus on the love and communication which helped them remain together.

Coleen and Wayne’s marriage has faced sustained public attention during years of headlines about his conduct. She said they dealt with their relationship behind closed doors.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney have been married since 2008 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen Rooney says love has remained with Wayne

In the interview, Coleen argued that some people abandon relationships without spending enough time addressing their problems.

She said some couples make immediate declarations when difficulties arise. By contrast, she and Wayne have taken another approach.

“What we’ve done is actually talked and tried to work things out,” she added.

Coleen described their continuing affection as another reason they stayed committed.

“We still love each other, we’ve still got a connection, we’ve still got feelings,” she said.

This outlook echoes comments Coleen made about their marriage in 2023. During a Vogue interview, she explained how she assesses difficult situations.

Coleen considers whether they can move forward and whether doing so remains worthwhile. She said she does not simply give up.

Her latest comments again place communication at the centre of that decision. They also acknowledge the scrutiny surrounding their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney)

Wayne Rooney’s past scandals and future outlook

Wayne’s admitted infidelity has been among the most painful challenges within their long relationship.

Before their 2008 wedding, Wayne admitted visiting brothels as a teenager and paying for sex. He later described his behaviour as foolish and immature.

Coleen addressed its impact in her 2023 autobiography, My Account. She wrote about experiencing hurt and shame after learning about his actions.

The couple began dating as teenagers and became engaged aged 17. They married in 2008 and now share four sons. Their family remains central to how both discuss the future.

Speaking to OK!, Wayne acknowledged that their marriage could face more “tough moments”. He said every married couple experiences tough moments.

Rather than claiming they had solved every problem, he reflected on their happier experiences. He also looked towards more family milestones together.

His comments support Coleen’s focus on continued effort. Neither suggested that commitment removes the possibility of future challenges.

Coleen said she and Wayne still love each other and still have a connection (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Real Rooneys on Disney+ release date and details

The Real Rooneys will premiere on Disney+ on September 24. The fly-on-the-wall programme will run for ten episodes.

The series will explore married life alongside family celebrations and holidays. Their eldest son’s football ambitions will also feature.

Cameras will follow Wayne after his move away from football management. His part in the family’s school runs will appear too.

Read more: Coleen Rooney looks incredible in strapless bikini as she shares family holiday photos

Coleen’s work following I’m A Celebrity will form another strand. Their four sons will also take part in the programme.

The busy family routine will sit alongside the couple’s reflections on marriage. Their comments make clear that they expect more challenges.

For Coleen, love and a willingness to keep talking remain the foundation.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!