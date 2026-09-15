Jodie Marsh has announced her split from boyfriend Lukas Sheen, weeks after making their romance public.

In posts shared on X on Monday, the 47-year-old said another woman had repeatedly called Lukas’s phone the previous night. She said he would not identify the caller, then referred to the property developer as her ex.

“My now ex can’t seem to tell the truth,” she wrote, before asking the woman to contact her. She followed that appeal with a blunt line: “I just want the truth.”

Jodie did not identify the caller or provide evidence about the nature of the calls. She also made no specific allegation of infidelity in either message.

Please make yourself known 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 I just want the truth 😢 pic.twitter.com/FAqUG1QYZF — Jodie Marsh (@JodieMarsh) September 14, 2026

Jodie Marsh says concerns had been building with boyfriend

In a longer follow-up, Jodie said several concerns had recently surfaced, although she had repeatedly tried to overlook them. She described the previous night as the point when her tolerance finally ran out.

Jodie insisted she had loved Lukas wholeheartedly and had given him no reason to mistrust her. She said she had imagined marriage and believed she had found the lasting love she wanted.

“I feel stupid, hurt, embarrassed and mugged off. I feel heartbroken,” she told followers.

The former glamour model also pushed back against perceptions that she cannot sustain a relationship. She described herself as romantic and said she hoped for a partnership like her parents’ marriage.

Her posts repeatedly stressed how much she had invested emotionally. She also said the previous night followed several incidents which, in her view, did not add up.

Jodie made her relationship public with her boyfriend last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jodie Marsh and Lukas Sheen went public weeks earlier

At the end of August, Jodie posted several pictures of the couple on TikTok, including one taken in bed. The public introduction came after the pair had reportedly been together officially for several months.

A source told The Sun then that they had known each other for years and previously felt a spark. The source claimed their timing had only recently worked, while describing Jodie as deeply smitten.

That optimism now contrasts sharply with Jodie’s account of the split.

About a year earlier, Jodie had said she was single and looking for true love. The Celebrity Big Brother star shared a dating-style list of qualities and invited potential suitors to apply.

She described herself as positive and happy, while also mentioning her cooking skills and geeky side. At that point, she claimed previous partners had often been drawn to her lifestyle, fame and money.

Jodie had split from a boyfriend named Mark in March 2024. Before that, her relationship with Elvis impersonator Billy Collins ended in May 2022.

What Jodie wants now

For now, Jodie has asked the caller to identify herself and explain why she contacted Lukas. She wrote: “Whoever the woman is who was repeatedly calling my boyfriend’s phone last night can you make yourself known please.”

She has not shared verified details about the woman’s identity or any connection between them.

That leaves the central issue unresolved. However, Jodie’s wording leaves no doubt about her decision, because she repeatedly described Lukas as her ex.

Neither the unanswered questions nor Jodie’s claims establish what happened before the break-up.

Read more: Inside Jodie Marsh’s new look as she ditches glamour girl past – from bruising after ‘mad’ cosmetic surgery to looking like a ‘hobo’

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