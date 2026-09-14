Nicole Scherzinger fans turn on star as she makes ‘deluded’ career move following poor ticket sales: ‘I’ve never heard of anything more ridiculous’

Nicole Scherzinger fans have turned on the singer as she adds a solo £856 meet-and-greet package to every remaining Pussycat Dolls tour date.

The Daily Mail reports that the premium experience follows 33 cancelled shows across the US and Canada.

Organisers pulled those May dates after weak sales, despite reducing seats to $30 (£22). Some arenas reportedly had 80 per cent of their seats empty.

The new package gives fans time with Nicole and a photo opportunity. Buyers also gain access to a pre-show soundcheck and Q&A.

However, fellow members Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt are not included.

Fans can also take part in the singer’s pre-show ritual. Nicole previously described that routine during her 2024 Broadway run in Sunset Boulevard.

She used vocal and physical warm-ups, focused on breathing, lit a candle and listened to calm music.

Nicole is charging nearly £1k for a solo meet-and-greet on the Pussycat Dolls tour (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nicole Scherzinger meet-and-greet backlash

From the high price to Ashley and Kimberly excluded, fans are not impressed with Nicole’s latest career decision.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Nicole Scherzinger, but sometimes it gets tough to defend her because of the ego. How the hell does this chick go on tour with the Pussycat Dolls and do a solo M&G for so much money?” one user wrote.

“This is wild!” another person shared.

“If there were no fans buying tickets – a lot less than £856 – who would pay £856 to talk to her? She’s deluded (and greedy),” a third remarked.

“I’ve never heard of anything more ridiculous. Not even the Spice Girls would stoop to this level,” a fourth said.

Pussycat Dolls reunion faces line-up dispute

The comeback has also faced a dispute over its three-member line-up.

Former members Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta and Melody Thornton are not joining the tour. Carmit and Jessica claimed organisers did not ask them to take part.

Both said they discovered the reunion plans alongside the public. Jessica later described the comeback as a “cash grab” while answering a fan.

She also claimed plans had progressed for a year without anyone contacting her or Carmit.

Kimberly Wyatt discusses possible final Pussycat Dolls tour

Kimberly Wyatt has suggested this reunion could become the trio’s final tour.

She told the Daily Mail that prospect makes each on-stage moment feel special. Kimberly said all three share that outlook.

She added that they can now tackle the reunion as grown women. The singer said they no longer feel driven to prove themselves.

Instead, they want to celebrate their work together and embrace the nostalgia surrounding the group.

Kimberly described the shows as an opportunity to support each other and appreciate their shared achievements.

She also said the tour lets them reconsider what Pussycat Dolls means after so much time apart.

Ashley and Kimberly are not a part of the meet-and-greet (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pussycat Dolls UK ticket prices and tour dates

UK fans also have a cheaper route into the remaining arena shows.

Ticketmaster’s limited-time deal offers four tickets for £150, including fees. That brings the individual price down to £37.50.

The promotion highlights the act’s hits, choreography and familiar visual style. Nicole is touring alongside Ashley Roberts and Kimberly.

The trio begins its UK leg at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on September 29. Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena follows on September 30.

They then visit Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester throughout October. The run ends at London’s O2 on October 13.

Read more: ‘What a mess!’ Pussycat Dolls slammed for leaving little to the imagination in ‘horrible’ skintight revealing outfits on comeback tour

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