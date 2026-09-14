Craig Parkinson has revealed he married Katie Popperwell in a private London ceremony this summer.

The Line of Duty actor disclosed the news on Instagram after keeping their July wedding quiet.

Their closest friends and relatives joined them at Old Marylebone Town Hall.

Craig got married to his wife last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Craig Parkinson shares joyful wedding news

Craig posted from Sicily, telling followers he was sending the update while on the beach.

He said the couple had initially imagined a bigger occasion. However, they scaled back those plans because mid-life made arranging everything harder.

As Craig put it: “We originally wanted to do something bigger but mid-life is complicated, right?”

The smaller gathering did not lessen the emotion.

He called the ceremony “a perfect day” and later described it as “the most magical day of our lives”.

Craig reveals the ceremony’s setbacks

Yet the build-up brought several unexpected problems. Craig said someone stole his phone at Paddington station on the night before the ceremony.

He credited friend Kenny Doughty with helping to settle his nerves after that setback. Director Kieron Hawkes stepped in as wedding photographer, while Eden Keane served as maid of honour.

Craig also praised his best man, Neil, and Eden for speeches he described as barnstorming. Lunch also caused another late scare.

“We almost had to cancel the whole thing when we couldn’t find anywhere for lunch but @clipstonerestaurant emerged from the mist like a mystical wedding oasis with the most incredible sharing menu and the warmest hospitality,” he said.

“It’s hard not to fall into cliché when talking about this but it really WAS the most magical day of our lives. Thank you to all of our family and friends that made the day so full of love.

“We’re both keeping our surnames but we don’t mind if you want to call us The Poppinsons.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Parkinson (@cparkinson76)

Katie Popperwell proposed in 2024

Katie proposed to Craig before the couple became engaged in September 2024. The couple reportedly began dating around 2023.

Craig previously married actress Susan Lynch, and that marriage lasted 12 years.

They announced their separation in 2019 and share a son.

Craig Parkinson’s Line Of Duty role

Craig, 50, became a fan favourite as DI Matthew “Dot” Cottan in Line of Duty.

Dot worked inside the anti-corruption unit AC-12 while secretly serving as the corrupt operative known as The Caddy.

The drama exposed Dot as The Caddy and killed him off during series three.

Line of Duty will return to the BBC for a seventh series.

Read more: Made In Chelsea star Lucy Watson shares unique name of second baby as fan declares: ‘The most perfect name!’

What do you think of the name? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.