Stacey Solomon has unveiled a towering fireplace inside her new home, leaving followers amazed by its extraordinary scale.

The 36-year-old presenter shared the room in an Instagram video, revealing the period feature was taller than her. She also asked whether its huge proportions overwhelmed the bright living room.

The update comes after Stacey and husband Joe Swash left Pickle Cottage for a property offering more land. The couple wanted the extra space because they hope to rescue more animals.

Already, however, their new home’s dramatic centrepiece has created a decorating dilemma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon asks fans about giant fireplace in new home

Stacey captioned the tour: “The Living Room featuring the biggest fireplace I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The footage showed ornate woodwork, exposed brickwork and an open fire. To demonstrate its scale, Stacey placed her phone down before standing beside it.

The fireplace rose above her, despite the room’s tall ceiling. She wondered whether that contrast made the otherwise spacious room look shorter.

However, her affection for the unusual period feature was clear. She said: “I love it in here. It’s so peaceful and light!”

Christmas is already influencing her plans. Stacey cannot wait to hang stockings from the fireplace and decorate it during the festive season.

Fans seemed equally taken with the feature. But many issued Stacey a plea. One follower wrote: “Keep that fireplace.”

Another commented: “Oh wow, definitely keep.”

Someone else said: “You so need to keep the fire place, it looks lovely.”

Another wrote: “Omg the fireplace, the windows, the floors, wow it’s such a beautiful room.”

Joe and Stacey have left Pickle Cottage (Credit: Sue Andrews)

Stacey Solomon plans changes for the living room

The fireplace is not the only part of the living room receiving Stacey’s attention. She believes its real wood floor needs sanding before it can be refinished.

She is considering a dark walnut stain to renew the boards. The windows have also created visible colour changes across parts of the flooring.

Stacey drew attention to the old-fashioned lights around the room. Their period styling made her feel as though she had stepped back in time.

Despite the work ahead, she repeatedly described the space as one of her favourite rooms.

Elsewhere, the property has a huge bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, ensuite and sauna. The latest tour keeps attention firmly on rooms she may renovate.

She has not confirmed whether the fireplace itself will change.

Stacey has been sharing new home updates with her fans (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon begins new chapter after Pickle Cottage sale

The move followed the sale of her £1.3 million home, Pickle Cottage. Stacey and Joe bought the property in 2021 and married there during 2022.

Before leaving, Stacey posted an emotional goodbye to the much-loved house. Their new property’s extra land supports the couple’s plans to rescue animals.

However, Stacey plans a more cautious approach when sharing their new surroundings. She previously said showing Pickle Cottage had raised privacy and security concerns.

Read more: Stacey Solomon’s warning to husband Joe Swash as she is set to ‘reunite’ with Cheryl

Consequently, she does not intend to reveal the exterior of their new home. For now, her updates are concentrating on its interior spaces.

The living room presents several choices. She hopes to preserve its light and period details while refreshing the worn floor.

The biggest unresolved question surrounds that fireplace. For now, Stacey’s question remains: is it too large, or just right?

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