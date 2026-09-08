Stacey Solomon shows off huge bedroom in new house as Scarlett Moffatt admits ‘this is bigger than my old flat’

Stacey Solomon has unveiled the huge master suite in her new Victorian home, complete with a dressing room and ensuite.

The presenter showed fans around the sprawling space in an Instagram video, while asking for ideas before renovating it.

The reveal came days after Stacey and Joe Swash moved from Pickle Cottage into the eight-bedroom property.

Fans were left stunned by its scale, with several comparing a single room to an entire home. Scarlett Moffatt joked: “Omg this is so beautiful – this is bigger than my old flat.”

Another follower suggested the mansion could require walkie-talkies, while others predicted unforgettable games of hide and seek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon faces a huge decorating task with main bedroom

Floor-to-ceiling wallpaper covers the bedroom, which also features high ceilings, a large bay window and countryside views.

Stacey admitted the scale made her existing furniture appear tiny.

She also found ornate wardrobes with lock-and-key details, plus another room currently serving as wardrobe space.

The presenter liked their decorative character, although she described some coving as creepy.

Yet the ensuite delivered the biggest surprise. Stacey called it the largest bathroom she had ever seen.

Hand-painted tiles depict nude figures across the walls, leaving her unsure whether they should remain.

The oversized bath currently cannot be used after debris was found in its tank. An adjoining sauna needs servicing because Stacey said she does not know how to operate it.

Facing the renovation, she told followers: “I don’t know what to do here. There is so much space, I need your help.”

Stacey Solomon has showed fans her huge bedroom in her new house (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Stacey Solomon asks fans for master suite ideas

In her caption, Stacey said she loved the room but remained torn over the painted figures.

She expected the extensive wallpaper to become her nemesis, then invited followers to share practical inspiration.

The property’s ornate detailing gives her plenty to consider before any makeover begins. However, repairs will come first, especially around the bath and sauna.

Stacey has said she will not show the building’s exterior, citing security and privacy.

Her latest tour therefore focuses entirely on indoor spaces rather than a complete view of the property.

Joe and Stacey recently moved out of their beloved Pickle Cottage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash start a new chapter

Stacey and Joe completed their move over the weekend after saying goodbye to Pickle Cottage, their home of five years.

The couple married there in 2022, making the decision especially emotional. Stacey also said two of her children were born there.

The new house offers eight bedrooms, a swimming pool, large gardens and more land. The extra space will support vegetable growing and the couple’s plans to rescue more animals.

They had been considering a move if a property with additional land became available.

When this home appeared, Stacey said the family fell in love with it.

Read more: Stacey Solomon ‘in denial about a lot of things she needs to address’ amid Joe Swash marriage rumours

Despite its size, the mansion requires substantial work. Stacey has described it as a very different project needing plenty of love.

For now, her first major puzzle involves wallpaper, unusual artwork and making vast rooms feel like home.

The biggest question may be whether those hand-painted bathroom tiles survive the makeover.

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