Stacey Solomon ‘in denial about a lot of things she needs to address’ amid Joe Swash marriage rumours

Stacey Solomon is reportedly under growing pressure as family life, work and questions about her future collide amid continious rumours surrounding her marriage with Joe Swash.

The presenter recently enjoyed a holiday in Turkey with Joe and their family. Stacey and Joe shared affectionate family pictures during the trip, presenting a united front amid speculation about their relationship.

However, Closer claims Stacey now faces several big decisions. These reportedly include whether to leave Pickle Cottage and whether to have another baby.

A source told the magazine: “This summer has helped Stacey press pause on a lot of her worries and just enjoy the present moment with her family. But she’s been in denial about a lot of things she needs to address.”

“She’s so torn about the idea of leaving Pickle Cottage and has this massive fear around the decision. She also hasn’t really come up with a solution about how she and Joe can work together more to get their marriage back into a healthy routine,” they continued.

Stacey also celebrated having her loved ones together by sharing a family photograph on Instagram. She captioned it: “To the moon and back family. Making memories with you is my favourite thing to do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon reportedly torn over leaving Pickle Cottage

Closer claims Stacey feels conflicted about the possibility of moving away from Pickle Cottage.

The Essex property has become a huge part of the family’s public story. Stacey and Joe held their wedding ceremony there in 2022. It also features prominently in their BBC reality show Stacey & Joe.

Reports of a possible move remain unconfirmed. However, the magazine’s source claimed Stacey has concerns about making such a major change.

The same source suggested the couple also need to find a healthier routine together. Friends reportedly want Stacey to focus her energy on her relationship rather than taking on more pressure.

Stacey and Joe began dating in 2016. They share Rex, Rose and Belle, while their blended family also includes three older children.

Stacey is reportedly contemplating on whether she wants another baby (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stacey Solomon reportedly considering another baby with Joe Swash

Another child is reportedly among the decisions occupying Stacey’s thoughts.

According to Closer, the presenter feels time pressure around expanding their family. However, friends allegedly fear she could be giving herself another major issue to consider.

The source also claimed Stacey sees pregnancy as a chance to concentrate on her family. Yet she already has a demanding workload waiting alongside her responsibilities at home.

Closer reports that Stacey has commitments involving her REHAB haircare range and Belle & Rose fragrance business. She must also manage other deals and her filming schedule.

The source said: “She often works through the night when she’s trying to spin all the plates, and right now that prospect feels really overwhelming to her.”

ED! has contacted Stacey’s reps for comment.

Stacey Solomon dismisses Joe Swash split rumours

The latest claims follow months of public speculation about Stacey and Joe’s relationship.

Questions intensified after Stacey appeared without her wedding ring. She later laughed off the issue during an appearance on This Morning.

It also emerged that their 2022 ceremony had not been formally registered. At the time, Stacey told followers that they planned to complete the legal registration afterwards.

However, Stacey has firmly dismissed claims that she and Joe are splitting.

“Being in the public eye, I think, creates certain pressures, but not on our relationship, because half the time what they’re saying, if we know it’s not true, who cares?” she said.

Read more: Stacey Solomon is red hot in low-cut figure-hugging swimsuit that ‘lifted up my heavy boobs’

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