Channel 4’s The Jury returning to screens with shocking murder case involving 14-year-old boy.

The Jury: 14 and on Trial for Murder see the spotlight fall on two brothers accused of killing their stepfather, including one who was just 14 years old.

The BAFTA winning series, which recreates real court cases using actors, returns for a third run with a trial that asks difficult questions from the very beginning.

The brothers admit stabbing their stepfather more than 69 times while he slept.

But the jury must decide whether they acted out of desperation due to an abusive upbringing, or whether they carried out a planned act of revenge.

The Jury: 14 and on Trial for Murder will re-enact a real life murder trial (Credit: Channel 4)

Just like the real trial, 12 members of the public must examine the evidence and reach a verdict.

The question is whether they, and viewers watching at home, will come to the same conclusion as the original jury.

What is The Jury: 14 and on Trial for Murder about?

The new series of The Jury: 14 and on Trial for Murder is a dramatic restaging of a real life murder trial. Like previous series of The Jury: On Trial for Murder, the programme asks whether members of the public should make decisions that can lead to lifelong prison sentences.

The first episode focuses on the circumstances surrounding the killing of a stepfather by his two teenage stepsons. One of the brothers, Daniel, was just 14 years old at the time of the alleged crime.

The jurors, who are real members of the public, hear the evidence and begin examining the different accounts presented during the trial.

The nature of the attack becomes central to their discussions. Its scale and the fact that the victim was asleep shape how jurors judge the killing.

The jury must also consider the brothers’ circumstances and the claim that they acted out of desperation. Daniel’s age becomes another important factor in their deliberations.

Jurors decide how much weight to give that wider picture. They also debate whether the brothers deserve compassion despite the violence involved.

Channel 4 presents their dilemma as a choice between compassion and the view that “murder is murder”.

Rather than pushing viewers towards an instant verdict, the programme follows the jurors as they challenge the evidence and each other’s opinions.

Daniel, 14, is accused of murdering his stepdad (Credit: Channel 4)

Did Daniel really murder his stepdad?

The second episode turns its attention to Daniel, the 14-year-old defendant, as he takes the stand to describe life before the killing.

Daniel says he grew up in an abusive household. However, evidence from relatives and teachers paints a more complicated and conflicting picture.

Witnesses describe a history of violence, leaving jurors to decide how believable Daniel’s account is. The prosecution also questions his timeline and challenges parts of his evidence.

CCTV footage then casts further doubt on important parts of both brothers’ testimony. The new evidence causes some jurors who supported Daniel to rethink their views.

The episode becomes about more than the attack itself. Jurors must decide whether Daniel’s age and upbringing help explain his actions without accepting everything he says.

His evidence brings the central question into even sharper focus. The jury must balance compassion for a young defendant with the legal case before them.

Daniel and his brother insist they stabbed their stepdad in an act of desperation (Credit: Channel 4)

When does The Jury: 14 and on Trial for Murder start

The Jury: 14 and on Trial for Murder begins on Tuesday September 1, 2026. The first episode airs at 9pm on Channel 4 and runs for one hour.

The second episode follows at the same time on Wednesday September 2. The four part series then concludes the following week.

Episodes 3 and 4 of The Jury: 14 and on Trial for Murder air on September 9 and 10.

As the evidence unfolds and opinions begin to shift, viewers can decide whether they agree with the jury’s verdict or reach a very different conclusion of their own.

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