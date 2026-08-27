Jesy Nelson’s loved ones are reportedly worried she could get hurt again as her romance with Ben Davies develops.

They are said to be pleased to see her happy, while also hoping she avoids added upheaval.

Those concerns follow a reported incident at a London rooftop bar, where security allegedly asked the couple’s group to leave.

Heat claims friends and relatives now want the former Little Mix singer to take the relationship slowly.

Jesy has a new man (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Jesy Nelson and Ben Davies’ romance reportedly sparks concern

Jesy went public with Ben when she shared an Instagram picture showing his tattooed arm, weeks after dating rumours began.

The romance emerged seven months after Jesy’s split from former fiancé Zion Foster, the father of her daughters.

Heat says the pace has caused some anxiety among people close to Jesy. “Jesy’s family and friends are glad she’s smiling again, but there’s definitely some anxiety about how quickly things are moving with Ben – and that unnecessary drama with the rooftop bar incident hasn’t helped.

“Jesy’s got two babies who require an enormous amount of care, and everyone just wants her life to be calm, safe and uncomplicated. It’s already an incredibly intense living situation, and adding a new relationship to that risks making things more complicated. People would rather she took things slowly,” they then added.

Jesy Nelson’s twins and SMA campaign remain central to her life

The source then added: “People around her completely understand why she wants some fun again. She’s spent months living around appointments and treatment and the anxiety that comes with that, so of course, she wants to go out and feel attractive. But people are worried she’s throwing herself into something new before she’s really had time to process everything. They don’t want her to get hurt again.”

The source added that her loved ones “worry this guy could be trouble” and want the star to “focus on herself”.

Jesy, 35, is mum to 15-month-old twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe. The girls have spinal muscular atrophy Type 1, a rare muscle-wasting condition. Jesy has said doctors told her the twins are unlikely ever to walk. She has since led a high-profile campaign for newborn SMA screening across the UK.

In Jesy Nelson: Life Changing, she detailed the delay to her daughters’ SMA treatment.

Jesy went official with Ben recently (Credit: Instagram)

Ben Davies and the reported London rooftop bar incident

Ben, a landscape gardener, previously dated TOWIE star Lydia Bright in 2024.

The rooftop bar reports brought his new relationship with Jesy under greater scrutiny.

Reports alleged Ben acted confrontationally and that the group had a stand-off with security. Security reportedly removed Jesy, Ben and their friends from the venue.

Read more: Jesy Nelson’s ex Zion Foster hits back with five-word statement after troll dad-shamed him following twin daughters’ surgery

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