Patsy Kensit reveals Noel Gallagher confronted her during Liam marriage: ‘I lost myself’

Patsy Kensit has opened up about the effect her marriage to Liam Gallagher had on her identity.

Speaking on Davina McCall’s Begin Again podcast, she said: “I lost part of who I was going into that relationship. I somehow lost her.”

The actress is now preparing for her Emmerdale return as Sadie King after 20 years. She will revisit one of her best-known soap roles.

Patsy also revealed that Noel Gallagher noticed the effect her relationship with his brother had on her career.

Patsy and Liam got divorced in 2000 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Noel Gallagher questioned Patsy Kensit about her acting career

Patsy had worked as an actor since childhood before meeting Liam. Her film credits included Absolute Beginners and Lethal Weapon 2.

However, she said she stopped accepting film roles during the relationship. Patsy felt too afraid to leave Liam alone while she worked away.

Noel noticed that change and spoke to her privately about it.

Patsy recalled: “I remember him taking me to one side and saying, ‘Why aren’t you working? Why aren’t you…’ because I was always off doing films and going to the States and stuff. And I remember saying, ‘Because I’m too afraid to leave him on his own.'”

Patsy added: “I think what I forgot in that time was how much I’d done before it. That relationship became so big. It was bigger than me and therefore the pressure was huge.”

She described Noel as lovely and said he had always treated her kindly. He encouraged Patsy to put more energy into her own career.

His intervention came after her relationship with Liam had grown into a defining part of her public image.

Patsy turned down work for Liam (Credit: YouTube)

Patsy Kensit reflects on her marriage to Liam Gallagher

Patsy met Liam in 1995 after encountering him on a flight to Glasgow. He complimented her John Lennon-style sunglasses during that first meeting.

The pair continued meeting before their romance developed. They married at Marylebone Town Hall in April 1997.

Their relationship placed them at the heart of the Cool Britannia era. A 1997 Vanity Fair photoshoot became a defining Britpop image.

Patsy said the attention placed enormous pressure on their relationship. She felt their status represented something bigger than the couple themselves.

She explained: “There were some fantastic times. We were very irresponsible. I always say I had some very late nights in the Nineties.”

Patsy and Liam share their son Lennon. They divorced in September 2000, one year after welcoming him.

Reflecting on the marriage, Patsy said: “Do I regret that? Yeah, I look back now, but then I wouldn’t have had my youngest son, and that’s a blessing. It came out of, you know, some very tough times in that marriage.”

Patsy Kensit returns to Emmerdale as Sadie King

Patsy will reprise her role as Sadie King in the ITV soap after two decades away.

Sadie appeared in Emmerdale between 2004 and 2006. The character became known for her affairs, manipulation and schemes.

She also staged a kidnapping with Cain Dingle during her original run. Her comeback promises to revive old tensions within the village.

Sadie will feature prominently for several months, although Patsy will not return permanently. The storyline will reveal a more vulnerable side to the character.

However, Sadie will retain the scheming nature that defined her first stint. She will also arrive with a major King family secret.

Patsy has described returning to Emmerdale as an emotional experience. She has also praised the programme’s cast and crew.

Read more: ‘Oh no!’ Concerns pour in for Patsy Kensit following ‘sad’ announcement

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