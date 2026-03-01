‘Oh no!’ Concerns pour in for Patsy Kensit following ‘sad’ announcement

Patsy Kensit has left her followers concerned after sharing news that she was feeling down.

The singer and actress, who has starred in countless shows from Holby City, EastEnders and Emmerdale, is no stranger to issuing updates on social media.

However, for her latest upload, the 57-year-old admitted she wasn’t in high spirits…

Patsy made a ‘sad’ announcement yesterday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Patsy Kensit on Instagram

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (February 28), Patsy shared a close-up photo of herself looking glam.

While wearing her signature blonde locks down, she gazed directly at the camera lens and showed off her natural beauty.

In her caption, Patsy wrote: “Feeling sad today…but that’s ok.. xxx.”

The cryptic message immediately left many of her 232,000 followers concerned, who took to the comments section to wish her well.

‘Feel better soon!’

“Sending love,” one user wrote.

“Sorry to hear this lovely lady, hope you have support to cheer you up xx,” another person shared.

“Sending lots of encouragement to Patsy. A big hug and a kiss from Coruña. I hope you’re doing well, sweetheart,” a third remarked.

“Don’t be sad, keep your chin up with everything and keep smiling, your very beautiful smile,” a fourth said.

“Sorry to hear that, hope that changes for you soon. Surround yourself with positive things today,” a fifth wrote.

“Oh patsy nooo. Bless you.. feel better soon! You’re soo stunning by the way, p.s also my favourite actress xoxo,” a sixth declared.

Meanwhile, another echoed: “Oh no, hope you’re ok. Lovely photo of you x.”

‘I really felt like I’d lost myself for a few years’

While speaking as a guest editor for Natural Health Woman in 2020, Patsy reflected on the emotional toll of going through menopause. She described it as one of the most disorienting periods of her life.

“When I was going through the menopause, it was utterly horrendous. I really felt like I’d lost myself for a few years. It was lonely at times and frightening,” she wrote.

While the conversation around menopause has grown in recent years, Kensit noted that she didn’t feel seen or heard during her own transition.

“I’ve learnt that being honest and vulnerable when something is difficult is incredibly empowering. Hiding my struggle only gave other people room to make their own inferences about what was happening to me,” she added.

Read more: Patsy Kensit ‘broken and numb’ after being dealt triple blow that led to worrying health diagnosis

