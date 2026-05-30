Prince William teases invite to Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce

Prince William has sparked speculation that he could be among the guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding after giving a very telling response during a recent radio interview.

The Prince of Wales has enjoyed a friendly relationship with Taylor for years, but his latest comments have royal fans wondering whether he has already received an invitation to the superstar couple’s big day.

Prince William fuels Taylor Swift wedding rumours

During an appearance on Heart Breakfast Radio, William was asked about his memorable experience attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in 2024.

Reflecting on the concert, the prince revealed just how much he enjoyed the event.

“It was at Wembley, so we had a box, so we were watching from up there, which is quite a long way from where the actual action’s happening, but the atmosphere was so incredible,” William explained.

“You could actually feel the floors shaking when they were all dancing, so it was brilliant.”

William has long been a fan of Taylor Swift (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The conversation soon turned to Taylor’s upcoming wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce.

The radio hosts jokingly suggested that, given William’s friendship with the singer, he could well be on the guest list. They even went a step further and asked whether an invitation had already arrived.

Rather than denying it, William simply smiled and replied: “No comment.”

Naturally, the response has set tongues wagging.

Princess Charlotte is a huge Swiftie

While William remained tight-lipped about any wedding invitation, he was more than happy to discuss his children’s love of Taylor Swift.

The prince revealed that both Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are fans of the singer, although Charlotte is particularly devoted.

“Charlotte, my daughter, and Louis, to be fair, but both Charlotte, particularly, is obsessed by Taylor Swift,” William said.

The radio hosts then played a track from Taylor’s latest album, joking that Charlotte was probably listening during the school run.

William’s affection for Taylor’s music is no secret. In fact, he famously joined Taylor and Jon Bon Jovi on stage at a charity gala at Kensington Palace in 2013, where the trio performed Livin’ On A Prayer together.

Taylor and Travis’ royal connection

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement last year with a series of loved-up photos shared on social media.

According to reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official social media account was among those to “like” the post, offering a subtle public show of support.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement last year (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

The friendship between William and Taylor also made headlines after their backstage meeting at the Eras Tour in 2024. Travis’ brother Jason Kelce later admitted he was worried about accidentally being disrespectful while meeting the future king.

Now, with wedding speculation mounting and William refusing to rule anything out, royal fans are convinced there could be a very famous royal name on Taylor and Travis’ guest list.

Read more: Prince William issues personal statement following ‘tearful’ appearance at football game

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