Complete timeline of Katie Price and Lee Andrews’ romance: From first meeting and wedding bells to their baby bombshell

Katie Price recently dropped a huge baby bombshell wth hubby Lee Andrews this week – but what do we know about their romance?

The Pricey, 47, and businessman Lee tied the knot in January after a week of knowing each other. Since then, the smitten couple have rarely stayed out of the headlines.

Lee has since been forced to deny rumours that the wedding was not legal. He has also rubbished claims that their marriage is an AI scam and even that he is a male escort.

And this week, mum-of-five Katie appeared to confirm she is pregnant with Lee’s baby. So, here’s a look inside Katie and Lee’s whirlwind romance.

Katie married her new husband after a whirlwind romance (Credit: Instagram)

January 21 – Katie and Lee’s first meeting

Katie revealed that she and Lee had met on social media before buying wedding rings and then flying out to Dubai to meet in person on January 21.

“We connected [by] both checking each other’s socials and quickly realised, ‘Wow, this is for me’… in the old-fashioned way, first by words which captured us both,” she told The Sun.

Katie added: “That evolved deeper as we connected further within days, [getting] matching tattoos, and then both deciding to buy rings for the other.”

Lee proposed days after meeting Katie in person (Credit: Instagram)

January 23 – Katie and Lee engaged

Days later, Katie and Lee revealed they were engaged on January 23rd. In a series of Instagram, Katie could be seen posing beside roses that spelled out “Will you marry me Katie?” on the floor.

The romantic setting was decorated with candles as she posed in front of the mirror in a tie-up dress.

In the following pic, Katie showed off her huge diamond ring while enjoying a glass of bubbly.

The reality star also enjoyed a chocolate dessert with strawberries that had “Marry me?” written in chocolate. In the same photo, Katie could be seen holding onto the hands of a man who had a tattoo of her name.

In the final snapshot, Katie took a photo of the seven-star hotel Burj Al Arab and wrote: “My Richard gear swept off my feet. Manifesting does work.”

Lee and Katie tied the knot last month (Credit: Instagram)

January 25 – Katie and Lee get married

It didn’t take Katie and Lee long to make things official. On January 25 Katie revealed on Instagram that she and Andrew tied the knot, describing themselves as the “happiest Mr & Mrs”.

The smitten couple had a low-key wedding in Dubai, led by celebrant Darryl Rees.

Her family, including her five children, was reportedly not aware of the wedding taking place. They were also said not to have been given a warning.”

An onlooker told The Sun that Katie “couldn’t stop smiling” and “seemed so taken with Lee”. The wedding was “just the two of them”.

Lee later opened up about their wedding day, saying: “We had the most wonderful wedding. We are married. It is official. And I’m the happiest man in the world. That might clear up a lot of the 99% of the junk that’s in my requests.”

January 26 – Katie leaves Dubai for UK

Just days after getting married though, Katie headed back to the UK without her new husband. Lee later said he was “wrapping a couple of things up” in Dubai and would be joining her in the UK.

He explained: “I’m going be meeting Katie tomorrow in the UK. I just need to wrap up a few things here. She had to get back for her children because she’s a good mother and she’s lovely like that.’

Katie Price’s husband denied a travel ban (Credit: Instagram/ @wesleeeandrews)

2 of February – Lee addresses ‘travel ban’

However, several days after Lee was due to be back in the UK, he was hit with claims he is restricted by a “travel ban” – something he denied.

He said on his Instagram Story: “There’s no travel ban, directly from the police UAE application and it’s my profile so you can check those statuses, fines related to traffic and also if you’re allowed to travel so allow me to share that. It’s not fabricated.”

“I’m going on my honeymoon in a few days guys so definitely not on a travel ban. I’m in the happiest moment of my life so I’m looking forward to going with my person, my human, on my honeymoon.”

Kerry Katona gatecrashed Katie Price and Lee Andrews’ honeymoon (Credit: Instagram/ @wesleeeandrews)

5 of February – Katie reunites with Lee

By February 5 the couple reunited and shared photos together showing that they were back in each other’s arms on their honeymoon.

A few days later on January 9, Katie was joined by Kerry Katona and her boyfriend Paolo Margaglione.

The foursome were snapped in their swimwear by the pool. Katie and Kerry also draped themselves over Lee after booting Paolo out of shot.

Lee and Katie are in Dubai currently (Credit: Instagram)

18 of February – Katie reveals she’s ‘pregnant’

Fast forward to today (18th of February) and Katie – who is still spending time with Lee in Dubai – declared she is having his child in an apparent bombshell pregnancy announcement.

Taking to Instagram, Katie made the shock revelation while having a rant online at Lee’s ex fiancée, Alana Percival. She fumed: “Alana I know rejection doesn’t feel nice and I’m married to Lee Andrews the man you want and will never have again

“Your constant lies and put downs is clearly showing how bitter you are, go live your life little girl. I know the truth and you’re now embarrassing yourself, go and have the little respect for yourself that’s left. I know all about you and who you are.

“At least I’m the real woman he has found and deserves. But please just enjoy watching us build our empire as I’m having his child.”

