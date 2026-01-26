Is Katie Price’s new husband Lee Andrews actually AI? All the clues

Katie Price has shocked the showbiz world by announcing she has married again for the fourth time – but is her husband actually an AI prank?

The former glamour model stunned fans on the weekend by confirming she had tied the knot with Lee Andrews.

This is the fourth time Katie has been married and these nuptials are the quickest of the lot.

Katie had only publicly mentioned Lee for the first time on Friday when she announced their shock engagement.

Katie Price and new husband Lee Andrews are at the centre of AI rumours (Credit: Instagram)

And now she has claimed to have already married him, telling fans they said “I do” in Dubai on the weekend.

There is no suggestion Lee isn’t a real person. But there are questions over whether their wedding and marriage is the result of AI (artificial intelligence).

This might seem a wild theory, but check out these clues.

1. Katie Price’s AI Jordan

Katie has already proved she is a real whizz at AI.

In last week’s episode of Olivia Attwood’s Getting Filthy Rich, she proudly boasted about a new AI Jordan she had created to make some serious cash.

Jordan was Katie’s alter-ego back in her heyday and it turns out there is still an appetite for her on the adult content site, OnlyFans.

Katie stunned Olivia by unveiling her “digital twin” – who is identical in sight and sound to her younger self.

“I’ve now got my digital twin,” Katie said, as she brandished her phone. “I thought, ‘Right, this AI is coming out. I’ve got to create my digital twin’. It’s just another platform you can make money from.

“I’m on there as Jordan.”

Before giving Olivia a sneak peek at ‘Jordan’, Katie warned: “It will shock you.”

She then showed Olivia two moving videos of Jordan blinking at the camera, adding: “I’ve never even worn that outfit. But when you look at it, you think I’m dressed like that.

“This what’s fascinating. If someone is saying, ‘Can I see you in a white bikini’, you can put her in a white bikini.”

Katie has shown off her AI skills with her ‘digital twin’ Jordan on Getting Filthy Rich (Credit: ITV)

‘AI is the next thing’

Katie then shocked Olivia further by demonstrating that she can also send voice messages in Jordan’s AI voice to punters.

She asked Jordan to “talk dirty” – and her voice reeled off some very saucy chat.

“[AI] is the next thing, so you’ve got to be in it,” Katie added. “I’m the first girl in the UK to do it.

“In a year or two, everyone will probably have an AI.”

Katie told Olivia she earns around £85,000-a-month from OnlyFans, so it’s fair to say she is a professional when it comes to AI.

2. Lee Andrews’ ‘AI photographs’

Eagle-eyed fans have begun pulling apart Lee’s photographs on Facebook and claim many have been digitally altered.

And if true, some really are crazy.

On his page, which has no privacy settings, Lee has shared a picture of himself and billionaire Elon Musk standing in front of a car.

Lee claims it was taken at an event held for his automotive company, Aura, in Dubai at Christmas.

But savvy tech fans insist a Google Reverse search proves neither Lee or Elon were ever in the original snapshot. It was just a pic of the car.

Elon did meet Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai in December 2025.

But there is no evidence online that he also attended the Aura event.

It’s also been claimed Lee has used same AI wizardry in a snap with Kim Kardashian.

Yet Kim is last believed to have travelled to Dubai in 2017.

Finally, questions are even being raised about Lee’s true appearance and whether he uses AI to enhance his selfies.

On Instagram, his teeth are perfect, his jaw is chiseled and his stubble is perfection.

However, two versions of the same snap have been unearthed by The Sun.

One raw image was shared in an article two years ago and one is now on social media… and they are rather, um, different.

Lee Andrews’ proposal to Katie Price looked familiar (Credit: Instagram/ Facebook)

2. Matchy matchy engagement

Katie excitedly shared a slew of pictures of her romantic engagement on Instagram last Friday (January 23, 2026).

It was her ninth engagement, but you wouldn’t have known that from the huge romantic fanfare.

Katie was seen standing next to a luxury indoor pool and beside roses that spelled out “Will you marry me Katie?”.

Yet strangely, Lee has been accused of pulling out the identical proposal just four months ago.

In pictures obtained by the newspapers, glamorous jet-setter Alana Percival – who bears a striking resemblance to Katie – can be seen standing by the same pool next to the “Will you marry me” spelled out in red roses.

The scene is so uncanny that you’d be forgiven for thinking Katie had just been AI’d into the photos instead…

3. A ring thing

Katie has been busy showing off her huge diamond engagement ring since her whirlwind wedding with Lee.

In an Instagram video of their engagement, she is brandishing the huge sparkler as she and Lee relax in bathrobes.

But online sleuths claim the ring really does bear a striking resemblance to one owned by Lee’s ex wife, Dina.

Lee and fitness influencer Dina, who is based in Dubai, are believed to have got together in 2020.

It is thought they tied the knot before their split four years later.

In 2023, Dina posed for a snap while cuddling a kitten and she is brandishing an almost identical ring to Katie’s.

Have Katie and Lee have used some AI wizardry using a photo of Dina’s ring?

Or perhaps Lee is simply fan of the eco-friendly motto ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dina Sari Taji (@fitnesswithdina)

4. Tattoo timeline

Katie is a huge fan of tattoos, especially when she is in love.

She famously had first husband Peter Andre’s name etched onto her wrist when she married him, before adding a huge cross to it when they split up.

In 2011, Katie had a snake inked onto her ankle and the name ‘Leo’ to honour her engagement to Argentinian actor, Leandro Penna.

It was later covered with a pony.

Both Katie and Lee now appear to have had each other’s names tattooed onto the back of their hands.

But the timeline of when Katie had it done is confusing.

Katie was snapped with her Lee tattoo on her hand on January 12, yet she claims to have only met and married Lee a week ago.

Something doesn’t add up?

Have Katie Price and Lee Andrews tricked us with AI?

Katie and Lee are clearly dab hands when it comes to using AI to make money and promote their images.

But could they have gone as far as concocting an AI engagement and marriage to grab headlines for themselves?

It can’t be disputed that their nuptials have certainly done that.

We’re really not sure what the answer is though, so have contacted Katie’s rep for comment.

Perhaps Chat GPT will know…

Read more: Move over Liz Taylor! (Very) full timeline of Katie Price’s husbands, how long they lasted, why they split and all the sordid scandals

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page