Newlywed Venezuela Fury, 16, tipped for ‘fly-on-the-wall series’ following lavish wedding

Venezuela Fury could be set to follow in her famous parents’ footsteps, with reports claiming TV bosses are keen to give her and husband Noah Price their very own reality series after their high-profile wedding.

The 16-year-old daughter of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and Paris Fury has already become a familiar face to viewers through the family’s Netflix show At Home With The Furys.

The programme’s second series recently followed Venezuela’s engagement to Noah. Now fresh reports suggest there could be even more cameras heading their way.

Venezuela features in At Home With The Furys (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

Venezuela Fury ‘in talks’ for TV series

According to The Sun, television executives are exploring the possibility of a fly-on-the-wall series focused on Venezuela and Noah as they begin married life together.

A source told the publication: “The couple are not A-list celebrities but everyone has become obsessed with their love story.

“People are genuinely intrigued by them. Whether it’s the fact they have married so young, Venezuela’s famous family or their gypsy lifestyle, they have the ‘X factor’.”

The insider continued: “Several TV executives think a proper fly-on-the-wall series following their lives as newlyweds in the gypsy community would be fascinating.”

The report also claims Netflix may have an advantage if discussions progress, thanks to its existing relationship with Venezuela’s parents through At Home With The Furys.

Representatives for Venezuela’s management have been contacted for comment.

Venezuela and Noah tied the knot last month (Credit: Aaron Parfitt)

Venezuela and Noah’s wedding

The reports come just weeks after Venezuela married Noah Price, 18.

The pair exchanged vows in May during a lavish ceremony on the Isle of Man attended by around 120 guests, including 18 bridesmaids.

However, the wedding also sparked debate online. Some critics questioned Venezuela marrying at the age of 16. The legal age to marry on the Isle of Man is 16, although anyone under 18 must have parental consent.

The couple are not A-list celebrities but everyone has become obsessed with their love story.

In a TikTok Live following the wedding, Venezuela and Noah responded to the criticism surrounding their marriage.

Venezuela said: “Child bride wife and happy and proud.”

Read more: ‘Issues have already started creeping in’: Claims the ‘honeymoon is definitely over’ for Venezuela Fury and Noah Price

Noah added: “Yeah, actually consented to marriage and not forced or arranged, ya freaks, there’s always going to be keyboard warriors.”

With interest in the couple continuing to grow following their wedding and appearances on At Home With The Furys, it remains to be seen whether viewers could soon be watching Venezuela and Noah navigate married life in a reality series of their own.

Would you watch a TV series following Venezuela and Noah’s life? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.