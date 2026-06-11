Venezuela Fury has hit back at the backlash surrounding her marriage to Noah Price after posting fresh photos from their wedding day.

The 16-year-old daughter of Tyson Fury married the 19-year-old boxer last month on the Isle of Man. There, the legal age for marriage is 16 with written consent from a parent or legal guardian, while the minimum age is 18 in England and Wales.

Her wedding sparked fierce debate online because of her age, with some social media users describing her as a “child bride.”

Venezuela Fury hits out with defiant snaps over Noah Price marriage

Now, Venezuela Fury has responded directly. Sharing two wedding pictures on Instagram on Thursday, she showed herself and Noah Price displaying their rings and smiling at the altar. She captioned the post: “For everyone who said I was too young”.

Before that post, reports claimed television executives had started showing interest in Venezuela Fury for a possible fly-on-the-wall series, helped by her popular and often funny TikTok videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

With 1.3 million followers on TikTok, the eldest daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury has built a large audience by posting candid clips about everyday life, from cooking to furnishing the static caravan she shares with Noah Price.

The success of the Netflix series At Home with the Furys has only added to speculation that producers want to build on the family’s popularity.

Venezuela Fury wed Noah Price last month (Credit:Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Venezuela Fury shares unseen wedding snaps

On Wednesday, Venezuela Fury also shared another unseen image from the wedding. In the black-and-white selfie, she relaxed on a sofa with her new husband as the pair stole a quiet moment during the celebrations.

The couple exchanged vows at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John’s on the Isle of Man in May.

For the ceremony, Venezuela wore a lace fishtail gown with a 50ft train. She also kept her promise to wear black sunglasses and white Crocs.

The couple have since moved in together (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Venezuela and Noah have been settling into married life

Since the wedding, the newlyweds have started married life in a luxury chalet after a £30,000 honeymoon in Marbella.

They are now settling into their static caravan home, which sits just three doors away from her mother-in-law.

Venezuela Fury has continued to give followers a look inside their home life through regular TikTok updates.

Last week, she showed off new bedding purchases, including a £450 Blumarine duvet, a £500 throw decorated with Swarovski crystals and cushions priced at £80 each.

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