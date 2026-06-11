Strictly fans make plea to BBC as Dani Dyer gets ‘second chance’ on the show

Strictly fans have issued a plea to the BBC following the news that Dani Dyer is returning to the BBC One show.

Reality star and podcaster Dani Dyer was one of the original celebs taking part in Strictly 2025. However, Dani, who was partnered with pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin, had to pull out of the show just days before the first live performance after fracturing her ankle in rehearsals.

Her replacement, Love Island winner turned West End performer Amber, was announced just 24 hours before the live show aired.

Really though, it was confirmed that Dani is set to appear on the upcoming series of Strictly – and fans have all been left saying the same thing.

Dani Dyer will take to the Strictly dancefloor this autumn (Credit: BBC)

Dani Dyer confirmed for Strictly 2026

The news of Dani appearing on this year’s Strictly was announced on Thursday (June 11). She has joined EastEnders legend Lacey Turner in the line-up so far.

Dani said: “I am so excited to be back in the ballroom this September! I just cannot wait to get my dancing shoes back on and hopefully this time around I can actually make it to week one!

“I’m just over the moon and cannot wait to find out who else is doing it!”

And as expected, Dani’s fans were over the moon to hear Dani was getting another shot at taking part in the show.

Fans want Dani to be partnered with Nikita [Credit: BBC]

‘Hope they partner her with Nikita’

But some Strictly fans, have now demanded that bosses make sure Dani’s pro partner is Nikita Kuzmin, whom she was partnered with last year.

“Now do the right thing and give her Nikita,” said one person on Instagram. Another added: “She has to be paired with Nikita again.”

A third chimed in: “YESS she’s back, so happy. Hope they partner her with Nikkita so they can finish off what they started.”

A fourth shared their excitement: “Yay! She gets another go!”

The former Love Island star was meant to take part in the 2025 series. She even appeared in the pre-recorded launch show, where she found out her pro was Nikita.

However, just days before the first live show, Dani was forced to pull out of the competition after fracturing her ankle. She was replaced by Amber Davies, who made it all the way to the final.

Read more: Dani Dyer reveals terrifying health condition she developed following pregnancy

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