Dani Dyer reveals terrifying health condition she developed following pregnancy

Former Love Island star Dani Dyer opened up about a health condition she developed following her first pregnancy.

Before appearing on the ITV reality dating show, Dani had dated Sammy Kimmence, with whom she had a son, Santiago, five, in 2021. That same year, Dani and Sammy split after he was sent to jail for a £34k scam.

Dani has since settled down and married footballer Jarrod Bowen. In May 2023, the pair started a family of their own, welcoming twin daughters Summer and Star, three.

Dani has three children (Credit: YouTube)

Dani Dyer opens up about her pregnancy journey

During a new appearance on Katherine Ryan’s What’s My Age Again podcast, Dani opened up about her pregnancy journey.

Before having Santi, Dani had a miscarriage. Describing her first-born as a “rainbow baby”, she said she fell pregnant soon after her loss.

After the miscarriage, Dani admitted it influenced her to want to get pregnant again. However, during her pregnancy with Santi, she revealed her anxiety had heightened.

“I was just so scared all the time that something was going to go wrong,” she said. “But then, I became addicted to it, so I was having scans like once a month.”

Dani admits she has anxiety over her children’s health (Credit: YouTube)

‘As soon as I got pregnant, I just developed this anxiety’

Stating that you get three scans with the NHS, Dani insisted that it wasn’t enough to “fulfill my needs”.

“I think I have a portfolio at home of just scan photos of Santi because I was so obsessed with checking that he was okay,” she continued.

Dani shared that she doesn’t have anxiety surrounding her health. However, when it comes to her children, she is cautious.

“As soon as I got pregnant, I just developed this anxiety with ‘Oh my god, I want to make sure my child’s okay.'”

Even now, Dani said she is at the doctor’s “all the time”.

Read more: ‘What a disgusting person!’ Danny Dyer backlash as he sings disrespectful X-rated chant about daughter Dani at football match

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