Beverley Callard reveals concerns she looks ‘lopsided’ in outfit amid breast cancer battle

Beverley Callard has bravely opened up about her concerns that she looked “lopsided” in a recent outfit she wore amid her breast cancer battle.

In February, the actress went public with her breast cancer diagnosis. Beverley then had some of her lymph nodes removed as a precaution to ensure the cancer didn’t spread.

Since then, she has been keeping fans updated on her health. Last week, Beverley, 69, told her Instagram followers that medics were a “little concerned” by recent test findings. However, they suggested a treatment path for the star to move forward.

The star revealed that she would need to start radiotherapy to treat her cancer.

Meanwhile, in a new update on Monday, Beverley sat down for an Instagram video where she explained a recent outfit “wobble” she had.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

Beverley Callard shares update amid breast cancer battle

In the video, the former Coronation Street star told her followers: “Just an update. Full disclosure. Last week when the weather was really hot, it was great we all loved it and you can’t wait to get your summer clothes out.

“Jon [McEwan, her husband] was taking me out for a late Sunday lunch and I put a white dress on. It was really difficult because it was so obvious I’m lopsided. I was a bit tearful and I got through it, I was okay.

“But summer clothes and lighter weight clothes show it more whereas sweatshirts and jumpers disguise it a little bit.”

Beverley, pictured here with husband Jon, opened up about an outfit struggle she had recently (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Beverley then sent a message to her followers, saying that sometimes we can worry whether an outfit is “too OTT” or “too revealing”.

The star added: “I just thought I should say to you, if you’ve got it, flaunt it. Men, women, everybody, don’t be shy. Just go for it. Embrace what you’ve got… because sometimes it may not be there forever.”

‘If you’ve got it, flaunt it’

In the caption, Beverley wrote: “After a bit of a wobble last week with an outfit, I just wanted to pop on and tell you… if you’ve got it, flaunt it!

It was really difficult because it was so obvious I’m lopsided.

“It’s easy to think ‘oh I won’t wear that today’ for whatever reason. But just do it! If you love it- wear it!

“You don’t ever want to look back and think, ‘I wish I had worn that when I had the chance.'”

Beverley revealed her cancer diagnosis in February (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Her followers agreed, with many praising Beverley’s words. Many also offered their support to Beverley amid her cancer battle.

Read more: Beverley Callard supported as she makes heartbreaking sex confession amid breast cancer battle

One person said: “Oh I love this so much. Uplifting and encouraging to everyone. Life is for living and if we allow insecurity to overwhelm us it steels our joy!”

Another wrote: “You are just so inspirational Bev keep going.”

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