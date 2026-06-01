Pete Wicks fiercely defended by fans as he’s ‘dog-shamed’ over pup’s health: ‘Terribly overweight’

Pete Wicks’ fans have rushed to defend him after a social media user shared their concerns over his dog’s health.

It’s well known that Pete is a huge dog lover. He is a proud dog dad to Eric, a French Bulldog, and Rodney, a rescue Rottweiler that he adopted from Dogs Trust. Earlier this year, he expanded his family and got another pup, Rodney.

This week, Pete shared a slew of images to Instagram of moments from the past month – and plenty included Pete posing with his dogs.

But it was one photo that left a follower rather concerned, causing Pete’s fans to quickly defend the Strictly star.

Pete shared a slew of photos of his dogs (Credit: YouTube)

Pete Wicks shares adorable dog photos

On Monday (July 1) Pete took to his Instagram and shared several photos from what he got up to in May. As well as selfies of Pete posing up a storm, he also uploaded a photo of a pint of Guinness and him on stage for his live podcast tour, Staying Relevant.

Pete also included plenty of photos of him and his beloved dogs. He then captioned the post. “May was mostly dogs… Again.”

However, in the comments section, one of Pete’s followers shared their concerns about Pete’s dog, Eric.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01)

Pete defended by fans

The worried social media user wrote: “Beautiful babies ones terribly overweight hopefully isn’t through over feeding, thank you for doing what you do for our precious fur babies.”

However, Pete’s fans quickly clapped back and explained: “He’s old and has medical needs that most likely restricts movement, not through over feeding.”

Pete – who liked that comment – also replied with the raising hands emoji.

Another follower wrote: “That’s Eric! He’s got health issues & is very old! Pete definitely looks after him!”

Pete confirms new series of For Dogs’ Sake

Meanwhile last month, Pete confirmed his show, Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake is making a comeback, with calling it “the best yet”.

He teased the brand new series – packed with emotion, rescue stories and plenty of furry faces – on social media, alongside a teaser clip for series 4. In it, Pete is seen arriving back at the Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Essex.

“It’s official – we are back! Series 4 of Pete Wicks: For Dogs Sake is underway. And I think it’s gonna be the best series yet!” Pete said.

Pete added: “I am so blessed to be able to work alongside @dogstrust in the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of dogs in need. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do. We are travelling across the country bringing you the raw emotion and real stories of life at Dogs Trust, the beautiful dogs and the heroes who help.”

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