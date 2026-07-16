Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch are facing fresh backlash after opening up about their temporary move to Portugal while renovations continue on their new £3 million UK home.

The married couple shared the update on their podcast, The Therapy Crouch. They often chat about family life and marriage. This time, some listeners felt the conversation sounded out of touch.

Peter, 45, read out a listener question on the show. The fan asked: “Have you completely relocated to Portugal, or are you there while renovating your home?”

Abbey, 40, answered directly. She said: “Obviously, we sold our house, we were looking for a new house, we thought we would try living in Portugal for a bit.”

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch (Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock)

She then explained why the arrangement suits them. Abbey added: “We’ve absolutely loved it and you know it works perfectly for us because you know we can renovate our new place and all come back, and it’ll be done.”

Abbey also said the move has worked well for their children. She told listeners: “The kids have loved it and you know it’s just been a great experience.”

The couple married in 2011 and share four children. Peter is also set to appear with Abbey and their children in a new fly-on-the-wall documentary.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch’s family life Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch married in 2011. They share four children and have regularly spoken about balancing work and family life in interviews and on their podcast, The Therapy Crouch. The couple have also appeared together on television projects and are set to feature with their children in a fly-on-the-wall documentary.

Why Abbey Clancy Peter Crouch think Portugal makes sense

From their point of view, the move is practical. They sold their previous home and decided to spend time abroad while work carries on in the UK.

That explanation did not calm everyone down. Some fans quickly turned to social media and accused the pair of showing off.

Fans ask if the couple crossed the line

In comments as per The Sun, one critic wrote: “Yeah, when you have bagfuls of money, yeah, try another country.”

Another added: “Bet they’re in Quinta do Lago as it’s very fancy.”

The reaction links back to earlier criticism around the couple’s property posts. Fans previously called them out after they showed off their luxury home before hosting a lavish Asian-inspired banquet.

That property reportedly included a cinema room, a large office space for Peter and his trophies, Abbey’s walk-in wardrobe, and a garden with a swimming pool and high-tech BBQ.

Some viewers did not hold back then either. One commented: “We get it, you’re loaded. Well done.”

A second wrote: “How they live, we don’t need to know.”

Another added: “Once upon a time I might have thought this was amazing – now I’d rather cook a meal myself in my little house and listen to some music with my children.”

One more asked: “I take it the ‘normal’ person can also get this or what’s the point in posting this other than to show off?”

Is this only a short-term chapter for Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch?

For now, that seems to be the plan. Abbey made clear that the family expects to return once the renovation ends.

Still, the comments have sparked another fierce debate online. Some fans see an honest family update. Others think the couple are flaunting a lifestyle few people can relate to.

The pair moved abroad while their £3 million mansion is renovated. Fans remain split over whether Abbey Clancy Peter Crouch were simply being open or boasting about their wealth.

Read more: Holly Willoughby enjoys boozy girls’ day with Abbey Clancy ahead of big comeback

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