Katie Price Lee Andrews is back in the spotlight after her family spoke out in her new documentary, Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

The programme shows raw reactions from the people closest to her. It also reveals a deep split over her fourth marriage.

Katie reflects on her past marriage to Peter Andre in the film. She then explains what she wants from a partner now.

She said, “Someone who can treat me, someone who doesn’t have to be in and out my pockets all the time, someone supportive, someone who understands my job, someone who wants to be private, someone who doesn’t want to be famous, just know me for me, not about everything else.”

Soon after, the documentary shows Katie marrying Lee Andrews. A message on screen reads: “Two weeks later.”

That moment triggers the strongest reactions in the film. Her son Junior Andre does not hide his feelings.

Junior Andre delivers a brutal verdict on Katie Price Lee Andrews

Junior appears on camera and gives a blunt view of the marriage. His words leave little doubt about how he feels.

He said: “This is the most silliest, stupidest thing, marrying a guy she doesn’t even know. This is my mum, this is what she does.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Katie married the Dubai-based businessman less than a week after meeting him. That detail helps explain why the decision shocked her family.

Paul Price asks one question that says it all

Katie’s stepfather, Paul Price, also makes his anger clear. He says he felt “100 percent” angry about the wedding.

He recalls saying: “I said, ‘ What’s she going to Dubai for? ‘To see a bloke’.”

Paul then adds: “I said, what’s the catch?’ And then we find out she’s getting married. I said ‘you’re off your head’.”

He saves his sharpest line for Lee Andrews. He says: “And then the geezer is in the paper pretending to be a millionaire.”

Katie Price marriages: key relationship timeline Katie Price has had multiple marriages during her time in the public eye.

Her former husbands include Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

Her relationship with Lee Andrews is presented in the documentary as her fourth marriage.

The programme shows family members reacting to how quickly the wedding happened.

Katie describes the relationship with Lee as the “healthiest” she has had.

Lee married Katie in January (Credit: YouTube)

Why Katie insists this romance feels different

Despite the backlash, Katie gives a very different account in the documentary. She says her relationship with Lee is the “healthiest” relationship she has ever been in.

Katie and Lee have made headlines since they exchanged vows in January. The documentary now brings those private doubts into public view.

Read more: Princess Andre hits back at cruel comments about her mum Katie Price’s appearance

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