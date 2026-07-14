Princess Andre has defended her mum Katie Price against cruel comments about her appearance.

As reported by Daily Mail, Princess said the abuse made her feel “sick” and made her think twice about posting family moments online.

Princess, 19, spoke in a Facebook video clip with her friend Heidi, Kerry Katona’s 19-year-old daughter. They discussed Katie’s insecurities and the harsh reaction she often faces online.

Princess Andre defended her mum over trolling (Credit: Brett Cove/Shutterstock)

Princess Andre defends mum Katie Price

Princess said one video sparked especially nasty comments. She had posted footage of herself and Katie shopping at Selfridges in January.

She said: “The amount of comments my mum got on how she looks made me actually feel sick.

“When I get that sort of feedback from videos of me and my mum, it just makes me not want to post her and it makes me not want to show people how much fun and stuff we actually have.”

Princess said people often ask why she does not post more with either parent. That pressure pushed her to share the Selfridges clip.

She said: “Obviously I see my mum and my dad a lot but when I don’t post about it for however long, loads of people comment, ‘Why are you never with your mum? Why are you never with your dad?'”

She added: “And I’m like cool, we’ll post a video. So me and mum went out shopping and it was such a fun day out. We had such a good time.

“And the amount of comments she got about how she looks, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Katie Price has received some cruel comments about her appearance (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

‘She’s obviously not happy in herself’

Princess also addressed Katie’s long history with cosmetic surgery. She said strangers still cross a line when they pile on.

She said: “I feel really bad for my mum though because, she’s obviously not the most happy in herself is she? I’m sure everyone can see that.

“It’s sad and people just slate her for the way she looks and it’s so unfair.”

She then added: “I understand why people can see she looks very skinny – and she does. We’ve all told her. But what gives you the right to comment on anyone’s appearance?”

Heidi backed her up. She said: “I think the internet is such a nasty place. It actually really is. Why would you continue to bash a woman who is open about being insecure?”

The story came days after Katie spoke on ITV’s This Morning about painful family revelations. She discussed her Sky documentary, Katie Price: Nothing to Hide.

Katie Price: Nothing to Hide explained Katie Price: Nothing to Hide is a Sky documentary focused on Katie Price and her family life. The programme includes contributions from her children Princess Andre and Junior Andre, who discuss their childhood and family experiences. Katie Price said the film included frank conversations about difficult periods in her life, including the years after her split from Kieran Hayler.

In the documentary, Princess and her brother Junior, 21, reflect on their childhood during Katie’s struggles after her split from Kieran Hayler. Daily Mail said Katie admitted she had “never knew” how much her children suffered during that period.

Read more: Katie Price’s hair transformation as she says ‘let’s see if blondes really do have more fun’

Katie said hearing their account was “awful”. She added: “They are amazing. And when they done the interview, they said: ‘Mum if we’re going to do this, we’re going to be brutally honest.'”

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.