Katie Price has hinted at a blonde hair comeback on Instagram after trying on a wig.

The former glamour model, 48, shared a new snap on Monday. She wore a platinum wig and asked fans if she should make the change for real.

Katie appeared to pose in a garden. She wore a backless halterneck dress and showed off the long, light-coloured style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Did Katie Price hair just hint at a big switch?

Alongside the photo, Katie wrote: “Let’s see if blondes really do have more fun.

“I’m about to change my colour from being jet black for so many years but I can’t decide what colour I should go…”

Fans quickly shared their verdicts in the comments. Many wanted her to bring back a lighter look.

One fan wrote: “I loved the OG Jordan hair. The mix of blonde and caramel. A warmer colour but get it done really good.”

Another added: “I think you look gorgeous blonde Kate. Maybe balayage?? I think it would be a lovely change for you.”

Katie Price’s best-known hair eras Katie Price has worn several distinct hair looks during her public career. In her early Jordan years, she was widely associated with blonde hair, often in warm or highlighted tones.

She later became strongly linked with long jet-black hair, which remained one of her most recognisable signature looks for years.

She has also periodically switched styles with wigs, extensions and temporary colour changes.

Public discussion of her appearance has often focused on whether she suits blonde or dark hair best.

A third simply said: “Definitely blonde.”

The reaction suggests Katie Price’s hair could be heading for a major shake-up. She has stuck with jet black hair for years, so any change would stand out.

Katie Price has had dark hair for a while now (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Why this makeover moment lands amid fresh pressure

The hair update arrived during a difficult spell in Katie’s personal life.

Daily Mail reported that her husband Lee Andrews has reportedly been arrested again. That came a month after his release from Dubai prison Al Awir.

The businessman, 42, reportedly went to Lahab police station in the Dubai desert on Friday. He is also reportedly trying to raise a £120,000 fine.

Read more: ‘Nothing is off limits!’ Katie Price’s ex-husband Alex Reid could be set to ‘dish the dirt on their relationship’

A source said Lee told a pal: “They’ve arrested me. Katie might need to bail me out. We need to make a noise with a Go Fund Me.”

The same source added to The Sun: “Lee had been stressed out in the days leading up to his arrest as he needed to raise money he believed he owed.”

Representatives for Katie were contacted for comment.

Katie is currently in the UK. She recently promoted her Sky documentary and appeared on This Morning, where she defended her marriage.

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