Strictly star Debbie McGee reveals results from face procedure

Strictly star Debbie McGee has shared the results of a face procedure, revealing her skin is “smoother and clearer”.

The 67-year-old also believes it looks better than it did years ago.

As The Sun reported, Debbie had long avoided cosmetic “tweakments” such as Botox and fillers. She said she felt “scared” of them.

That changed after she saw the results achieved by friends Christine Hamilton and Shirley Ballas. Debbie then chose a different route.

Debbie McGee has shared details about her non-surgical face procedure (Credit: Shutterstock)

What pushed Strictly star Debbie McGee to try it?

For the past year, Debbie has had a series of NeoGen nitrogen plasma treatments. Aesthetic practitioner Jenny O’Neill carried them out at the Aspire Clinic.

The procedure stimulates the body to produce collagen and elastin. Those proteins are linked to firmer, more youthful-looking skin.

Debbie said one issue pushed her to try it. She wanted to tackle a noticeable age spot on her cheek.

She explained in a video shared to NeoGen’s Instagram, which you can see here: “I had a great big brown age spot. It wasn’t a mole. It was two, but they kind of covered this area of my cheek, and my father had exactly the same, and they’re unsightly. So I always had to cover it with makeup, and if I didn’t, people would say, ‘What’s that?'”

Debbie said the treatment did more than she expected. It also changed how she felt about her skin overall.

She added: “But what it actually did was more than get rid of this unsightly brown double mark that I had. I had lots of little freckles ’cause I was a sun worshipper when I was younger. They’ve all gone.”

The result that surprised Debbie most

The Strictly favourite said she feels thrilled with the change in her complexion.

She said NeoGen “has got rid of them all” and she’s now “the proud owner of a face with clear skin at my grand old age”.

Debbie also admitted the results caught her off guard. She now feels her skin looks better than it did in midlife.

She admitted she didn’t expect her skin “to be perfect” but she thinks it’s “better now than it was when I was probably in my 40s or even my 30s because it’s so much smoother and I just love it”.

In the Instagram caption, Debbie said her skin “looks as good as it did 20 years ago” after the non-surgical facelift.

Many viewers still link Debbie closely with BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing. She impressed fans during her 2017 run on the show.

Debbie McGee’s Strictly Come Dancing journey in 2017 Debbie McGee competed in the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One. She was partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

She reached the final of the competition.

Her run on the show introduced her to a new generation of TV viewers.

Her performances were regularly noted for flexibility, musicality and stage experience.

That success did not come from nowhere. Debbie previously said she inherited her love of dancing from her mum, Lillian Howes, and trained seriously from a young age.

She enrolled in dance school at seven. At 16, she won a place at the Royal Ballet School.

Her career later took a different turn after she returned to the UK and began working with magician Paul Daniels. The pair married in 1988.

Debbie later became a familiar face on BBC One’s The Paul Daniels Magic Show, which ran for 15 years.

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