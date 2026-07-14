Alison Hammond and boyfriend David Puttnam are back in the spotlight after the This Morning host brushed off criticism of their 22-year age gap.

Alison, 51, has been in a relationship with Russian model and massage therapist David Puttnam, 28, since 2023.

Who is David Puttnam? David Puttnam has been described in reports as a Russian model and massage therapist. He has been linked to Alison Hammond since 2023. Coverage of the relationship has frequently focused on the couple’s 22-year age gap. Nationality reported: Russian

Work reported: model and massage therapist

Relationship publicly linked since: 2023

Alison made her stance clear in a new interview. She has little interest in outside judgment.

When asked about people using the word “toyboy” to describe David, Alison told the Mirror: “It’s nothing to do with anyone else. Yeah, people are going to talk. People do. But that’s their business, not mine.”

She also said that she does not think the pair will marry. She said: “We don’t need to! We’re both cool.”

Alison said: “I’ve got a lovely man in my life. It’s just easy. I think that’s when you know you’ve got something special. He just sees me for who I am. We choose each other, every day.”

Alison Hammond gushed over her relationship and hit back at any criticism over the age gap (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Why the Alison Hammond and David Puttnam criticism is not sticking

This is not the first time Alison has addressed the age-gap conversation.

In an earlier interview with Good Housekeeping in 2024, she said: “Yes, I’m 22 years older than he is, but if you saw us together, you’d understand. People have said to me: ‘We get it now.'”

She also pushed back on the “toyboy” label. She said it “bears no relation to what we have at all”.

That matches her current message. She is not trying to win over critics. She is simply getting on with her life.

Alison on her ‘lovely’ son Aidan

The star was previously in a relationship with Noureddine Boufaied, the father of her 20 -year-old son Aidan.

Speaking about Aidan, Alison told the Mirror that her son is “DJing, doing really well and he’s done it in his own right”.

She said she always has people coming up to her saying what a “lovely young man” Aidan is.

Alison remains one of ITV’s best-known presenters. She first found fame on Big Brother. She later built a long career in daytime TV.

Alison said that she and David “choose each other every day” (Credit: Photo by Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

She has also spoken openly about her health and weight-loss journey in recent years.

The Independent reported that she recently lost 11 stone by focusing on consistency, support and mindset.

In 2024, Alison discussed her past struggles on This Morning with co-host Dermot O’Leary.

Alison Hammond: career and family facts Alison Hammond first became widely known after appearing on Big Brother.

She later built a long career as a daytime television presenter.

She is one of ITV’s best-known presenters and is associated with This Morning.

She was previously in a relationship with Noureddine Boufaied.

They share a son, Aidan.

She said: “I was nearly 28 stone, I’ll be honest with you, and that is morbidly obese. I used to buy an extra seat because I didn’t want to put anyone in a situation where I was touching them.”

Read more: ‘Babes?’ Prince Harry makes This Morning appearance as Alison Hammond under fire for behaviour towards royal

She added: “It was embarrassing the whole thing and from that moment I just started buying two seats. I don’t do it anymore because I’ve lost a bit of timber, but not everyone can afford to do that.”

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