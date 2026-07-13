Ann Widdecombe’s secluded Devon home was back on TV only days before the former politician was found dead inside the property.

The home featured in a repeat of Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House, giving viewers a rare glimpse inside the house she called home years after the episode was first filmed.

A video tour showed Ann welcoming cameras into her Haytor property, which she had named “Widdecombe’s Rest”.

The Independent reported that, according to TV listings, Quest re-broadcast the episode of Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House at 6pm on Thursday July 2. It had originally aired in 2022.

Ann was found dead at her home on Thursday, July 9. Police believe she died on July 8 following an attack.

Ann Widdecombe died last week as police investigate her murder (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Inside Ann Widdecombe’s home as seen on Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House

Ann Widdecombe welcomed host Angus Ashworth into the property she bought for an estimated £600,000 in 2008. The Sun obtained footage, which you can see here.

During the tour, she showed him around her library and shared some of her treasured antiques.

Viewers also got a rare look at several parts of the bungalow, including the front door, garden, conservatory, gym, library, kitchen and dining area.

Police investigation continues after Ann Widdecombe was found dead at the property

Just a week after the repeat aired, police found Ann dead inside the Devon bungalow. Officers said she had suffered serious injuries.

Counter Terrorism Policing has since taken over the investigation as “new information and evidence has come to light”.

He added: “Building on the progress made by our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police, we now have new information and evidence that means Counter Terrorism Policing is now leading the investigation.

“We are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack.

“Our priority is progressing this investigation quickly, with all the capabilities we have available to us. If anyone has any information, please share it with the police.

Ann’s Devon home was shown on an episode of Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“We would like to thank local communities, the wider public and the media for their ongoing support and patience, and would ask them to continue to support us in the next stage of the investigation.”

Devon and Cornwall Police had earlier said there was “nothing to suggest” the killing was terrorism-related or politically motivated. Assistant chief constable Matt Longman also said on Sunday that officers were not looking for any other suspects.

Read more: Counter terrorism police share statement on Ann Widdecombe’s murder amid ‘new evidence’

Police arrested a 28-year-old suspect shortly afterwards on Saturday night on suspicion of Ann’s murder. He was later re-arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Detectives believe Ann was attacked on Wednesday (July 8) at about 12.30pm. As the investigation continues, officers have urged anyone with information to come forward while they work to establish the motive behind the attack.

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