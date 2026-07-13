What happens next as Kev reveals Serena’s shocking secret in Emmerdale

Emmerdale viewers have been desperate to find out what Serena has been hiding ever since she arrived in the village, and today’s episode has finally delivered the answer.

Kev was sure he knew Serena (Credit: ITV)

Suspicions grew about Serena

Ever since Kev mentioned that he knew Serena from his past, we have all been trying to work out how the two might have crossed paths.

At first, Kev thought they might have met at school. He then thought he might know her from his time in prison, but she quickly shut him down.

Ever since Kev has mentioned recognising Serena’s face, she has maintained that he is mixing her up with someone else. However, today’s Emmerdale saw Serena get cross when he brought the topic up again on Main Street, clearly worried that he was getting close to remembering who she is, and blowing her cover.

Robert listened to Moira’s warning (Credit: ITV)

Kev worked out the truth

As Kev puzzled over Serena, he wasn’t the only one suspicious of the newcomer. Vanessa’s suspicions were also growing after she spotted Serena researching Nate’s death online. Vanessa later shared her concerns with Moira, who admitted that Serena had also been grilling her about John.

Worried that Victoria’s secret might be unearthed by the new arrival, Moira told Robert that his cousin was digging up dirt. She also questioned what he really knew about his new family member.

Robert brushed off Moira’s concerns at first, not wanting to hear anything bad said about Serena. However, when he got home, he found Kev sitting in his lounge, desperate to tell him something.

Robert was surprised to see Kev had just let himself into his house and asked what he was doing there. Kev revealed that he had finally remembered where he knew Serena from, and told Robert that his mysterious cousin was actually a police officer.

Aaron is suspicious of Serena (Credit: ITV)

What happens next with Serena in Emmerdale?

The drama is only just getting started, with Robert set to be knocked unconscious by a runaway farm trailer later this week.

Serena comes to his rescue, but Aaron is left questioning whether it was really just good timing that she happened to be there. Was it simply a coincidence? Or could Serena have been involved in her cousin’s ‘accident’?

As the week continues, Aaron and Chas decide to keep a close eye on Serena. But when they start digging into her past, they are left stunned by what they uncover.

Serena’s secret won’t stay hidden for much longer. The big question is whether she can explain herself and if the villagers will forgive her.

Read more: Emmerdale – what time is it on and where can you watch it?